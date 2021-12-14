It’s time to strengthen those rosters for the fantasy playoffs, and the top of the NFC has been rearranged following the Rams’ win over the Cardinals.

Good morning! Did you wake up in your fantasy playoffs? If so, congratulations on punching your ticket. Winners Club will be here for you the entire postseason to help you finish the job and take home the championship. And if not, our betting and DFS content doesn’t stop here. So, you can win even with your fantasy team in the loser’s bracket.

The Rams avenged an early-season loss to the Cardinals on Monday night in Arizona. It was a huge win for L.A., which lost three in a row early in November, and a tough loss for Arizona, which fell from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to third place. That game also made the NFC West much more interesting—L.A. is only a game back from Arizona after evening the season series.

Waiver Wire Pickups: Jen Piacenti has a list of free agents you should add to your fantasy roster for the playoffs, but they come with a warning. Are there any potential league-winners available that can help your team over the next few weeks?

Fantasy Postseason Strength of Schedule: The Eagles’ receivers have disappointed this year, but a friendly slate awaits them in the fantasy playoffs. How much does strength of schedule factor into fantasy postseason decisions? “Don’t be ruled by strength of schedule, but don’t ignore it, either,” writes Craig Ellenport.

IDP Players to Add: Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler and linebacker Kwon Alexander headline Matt De Lima’s recommended IDP waiver wire additions.

My colleagues and I each picked a team we’d bet on to win the Super Bowl the week of Thanksgiving. A lot has changed since then. The Patriots beat the Bills. The Buccaneers found their footing and just narrowly beat Buffalo as well. The Chiefs haven’t lost since. And the Rams scored a huge win over the Cardinals on Monday night.

Here are some notable changes in Super Bowl odds for teams in the top-third of the league.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)

Odds on Nov. 24: +550

Odds on Dec. 14: +450

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4)

Odds on Nov. 24: +650

Odds on Dec. 14: +500

New England Patriots (9-4)

Odds on Nov. 24: +1400

Odds on Dec. 14: +700

Green Bay Packers (10-3)

Odds on Nov. 24: +1000

Odds on Dec. 14: +700

Arizona Cardinals (10-3)

Odds on Nov. 24: +800

Odds on Dec. 14: +900

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Odds on Nov. 24: +900

Odds on Dec. 14: +1400

Shoutout to Jen Piacenti and Craig Ellenport, who both received great value in picking the Patriots at +1400. No one on our staff picked the Buccaneers or Chiefs, and you’re only getting worse odds at this point to bet on one of the two teams that clashed in last season’s Super Bowl.

Four weeks remain in the longest regular season ever, and plenty can still change at the top of the standings. Not many teams are truly out of playoff contention.

NBA Action

A new guest picker is joining me for NBA SO/UP picks this week: SI host Robin Lundberg! We’re picking games involving the top two teams in the West up against lesser competition.

The Warriors take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, with Stephen Curry just two three-pointers away from the all-time record. And in Portland, the reeling Trail Blazers host the hot Suns. Look out for our picks later today on si.com/betting.

Power Rankings: The Suns held on to the top spot and the Warriors stayed put at No. 2. Which teams round out the top five? Michael Shapiro ranks all 30 teams.

Pair of Bulls Games Postponed: Chicago’s Tuesday and Thursday games against the Pistons and Raptors, respectively, have been postponed. The Bulls are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, affecting Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan, among others.

Williamson Suffers Rehab Setback: Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson reportedly could be shut down from basketball activities due to soreness in his right foot. He has yet to play this season after breaking his foot over the summer.

Coming off two huge wins, Alabama takes its top-10 ranking on the road to Memphis on Tuesday night. And surging North Carolina hosts Furman, which already played spoiler on the road against an ACC team earlier this season. Kevin Sweeney and I are picking both games later today on si.com/betting.

Baylor Men’s Team Rises to Top of AP Poll: The Bears are No. 1 after previously top-ranked Purdue fell to Rutgers. See what other movements occurred in the top 25.

Heisman Winner Bryce Young Headlines All-Americans: Three Alabama players were named First Team All-Americans by the AP, the most of any school.

Quinn Ewers to Transfer to Texas: A former five-star quarterback is transferring from Ohio State to play for the Longhorns. Ewers, who is from Texas and was once committed to UT, did not throw a pass this season.