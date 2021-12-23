Welcome to Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 16 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. PIT) Justin Herbert, LAC (at HOU) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CLE) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. IND) Josh Allen, BUF (at NE) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at MIN) Tom Brady, TB (at CAR) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NYG) Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. WAS) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. CHI) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. LAR) Taysom Hill, NO (vs. MIA) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at TEN) Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. DET) Justin Fields, CHI (at SEA) Carson Wentz, IND (at ARI) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. SF) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NO) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at KC) Derek Carr, LV (vs. DEN) Cam Newton, CAR (vs. TB) Mac Jones, NE (vs. BUF) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at DAL) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at NYJ) Baker Mayfield, CLE (at GB) Drew Lock, DEN (at LV) Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. JAC) Davis Mills, HOU (vs. LAC) Tim Boyle, DET (at ATL) Mike Glennon, NYG (at PHI)

