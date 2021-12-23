Welcome to Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 16 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

KICKER RANKINGS

Matt Gay, LAR (at MIN) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. PIT) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. WAS) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NYG) Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN) Ryan Succop, TB (at CAR) Nick Folk, NE (vs. BUF) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. LAR) Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at HOU) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DET) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CLE) Robbie Gould, SF (at TEN) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. BAL) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. IND) Brandon McManus, DEN (at LV) Michael Badgley, IND (at ARI) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. SF) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. DEN) Brett Maher, NO (vs. MIA) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at GB) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. CHI) Chris Boswell, PIT (at KC) Jason Sanders, MIA (at NO) Cairo Santos, CHI (at SEA) Graham Gano, NYG (at PHI) Brian Johnson, WAS (at DAL) Matthew Wright, JAC (at NYJ) Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (vs. JAC) Riley Patterson, DET (at ATL) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. LAC) Lirim Hajrullahu, CAR (vs. TB)

