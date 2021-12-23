Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Playoff Edition
Publish date:

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Matt Gay and the Rams are looking to light up the scoreboard vs. the Vikings.
Author:

Welcome to Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 16 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Matt Gay, LAR (at MIN)
  2. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. PIT)
  3. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. WAS)
  4. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NYG)
  5. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)
  6. Ryan Succop, TB (at CAR)
  7. Nick Folk, NE (vs. BUF)
  8. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. LAR)
  9. Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE)
  10. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at HOU)
  11. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DET)
  12. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CLE)
  13. Robbie Gould, SF (at TEN)
  14. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. BAL)
  15. Matt Prater, ARI (vs. IND)
  16. Brandon McManus, DEN (at LV)
  17. Michael Badgley, IND (at ARI)
  18. Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. SF)
  19. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. DEN)
  20. Brett Maher, NO (vs. MIA)
  21. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at GB)
  22. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. CHI)
  23. Chris Boswell, PIT (at KC)
  24. Jason Sanders, MIA (at NO)
  25. Cairo Santos, CHI (at SEA)
  26. Graham Gano, NYG (at PHI)
  27. Brian Johnson, WAS (at DAL)
  28. Matthew Wright, JAC (at NYJ)
  29. Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (vs. JAC)
  30. Riley Patterson, DET (at ATL)
  31. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. LAC)
  32. Lirim Hajrullahu, CAR (vs. TB)

