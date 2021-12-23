Welcome to Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season aka the fantasy playoffs! We've been building to this week for months. These are the games that really count.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 16 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 16 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 16 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at MIN) Davante Adams, GB (vs. CLE) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. LAR) Deebo Samuel, SF (at TEN) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at KC) Keenan Allen, LAC (at HOU) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. WAS) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. CHI) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. DEN) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. BAL) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NO) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. SF) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. LAR) DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. CHI) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. BAL) Antonio Brown, TB (at CAR) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. TB) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at ATL) Marquise Brown, BAL (at CIN) Odell Beckham Jr., LAR (at MIN) Gabriel Davis, BUF (at NE) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DAL) Mike Williams, LAC (at HOU) Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. IND) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at ARI) Russell Gage, ATL (vs. DET) Van Jefferson, LAR (at MIN) Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. WAS) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at TEN) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CLE) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BAL) Chase Claypool, PIT (at KC) Josh Reynolds, DET (at ATL) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at SEA) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. PIT) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. NYG) DeVante Parker, MIA (at NO) Byron Pringle, KC (vs. PIT) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. WAS) A.J. Green, ARI (vs. IND) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. BUF) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. JAC) Julio Jones, TEN (vs. SF) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at LV) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at NYJ) Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. TB) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at GB) Nelson Agholor, NE (vs. BUF) Kenny Golladay, NYG (at PHI) Laquon Treadwell, JAC (at NYJ) Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. MIA) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at CIN) Nico Collins, HOU (vs. LAC) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at GB) Tim Patrick, DEN (at LV) Laviska Shenault Jr., JAC (at NYJ) Braxton Berrios, NYJ (vs. JAC) Zay Jones, LV (vs. DEN) Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. PIT)

More Fantasy coverage: