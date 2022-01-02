The final fantasy football game of the season (for most) is here. That’s right. Championship week.

With no Thursday game this week, there’s a whopping 15 games going on around the NFL on Sunday and then a rivalry matchup Monday between the Steelers and Browns to wrap up Week 17.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

The COVID-19 list claimed more fantasy contributors this week, knocking out Kirk Cousins, among others. The Vikings are also down Adam Thielen, who will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. But a few players who could swing your matchups are coming back for Week 17 – Elijah Mitchell and D’Andre Swift, to name a few. Catch up on all of the latest injury news in your Week 17 Injury Report.

