Week 17 Gameday Injury Updates

It’s finally fantasy championship weekend. A few studs are making their long-awaited return in the week you need them most: Elijah Mitchell, D’Andre Swift and, potentially, Kareem Hunt are back this week. But COVID-19 remains omnipresent in the injury report, taking out Kirk Cousins, Antonio Gibson, Julio Jones and more.

Catch up on the latest injury and COVID-19 news around the league before your lineup locks.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Vikings—OUT

Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 31, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Because Cousins is unvaccinated, he will miss Minnesota’s Sunday night game against the Packers. Backup Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings, who are on the cusp of the playoffs.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Alexander Mattison (25) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Jackson (ankle) did not practice on Thursday or Friday and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tyler Huntley will likely start against the Rams. Jackson has not played for Baltimore, which is fighting for a playoff spot, since Week 14.

Carson Wentz, Colts—QUESTIONABLE

Wentz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. On Sunday, it was reported that Wentz has been medically cleared to play.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers—DOUBTFUL

Garoppolo (thumb) is not expected to play against the Texans, according to Schefter. San Francisco’s quarterback has a torn UCL in his right thumb and the team is hopeful he returns for the final game of the regular season.

Justin Fields, Bears—QUESTIONABLE

Fields (ankle) is expected to be inactive against the Giants, according to Rapoport. Andy Dalton will start in the rookie’s place.

Jared Goff, Lions—DOUBTFUL

Goff (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks, coach Dan Campbell said. Tim Boyle is likely to start for Detroit for the second week in a row.

Running backs

James Conner, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Conner (heel) is a game-time decision against the Cowboys, per Rapoport. Conner did not play in the Week 16 loss to the Colts, his first missed game of the season.

Kareem Hunt, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Hunt (ankle) remains questionable for Cleveland’s Monday night game against the Steelers. Hunt last played in Week 14.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell (knee) is expected to play against the Texans, according to Schefter. San Francisco’s leading rusher missed the last three games.

D’Andre Swift, Lions—ACTIVE

Swift (shoulder) is making his first appearance since Week 12 against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team—OUT

Gibson was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He will miss his first game of the season against Washington’s division rival. Jaret Patterson is next in line for carries in the backfield.

Javonte Williams, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Williams (knee) is expected to play against the Chargers, according to Schefter. Williams had a season-low 12 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Raiders.

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Gordon (thumb/hip) is also expected to play against L.A., per Schefter. Gordon also had his worst game of the season last week, finishing with negative rushing yards.

James Robinson, Jaguars—INJURED RESERVE

Robinson tore his Achilles in Week 16 and will miss the remainder of the season. Dare Ogunbowale toted the ball 17 times last week with Robinson exiting early.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs—OUT

Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was ruled out against the Bengals. Kansas City then added Jerrick McKinnon to its 53-man roster. Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore led the backfield in carries last week.

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams—INJURED RESERVE

Henderson (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to an MCL sprain. He had carried the ball seven times over the last two games as Sony Michel stepped in for the injured Henderson. Cam Akers was said to have a chance to play against the Ravens but his return will have to wait at least another week.

Damien Harris, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Harris (hamstring) was limited in practice on Friday and remains questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. He is coming off a 100-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bills.

Miles Sanders, Eagles—OUT

Sanders (hand) is out against the Washington Football Team. Backup Jordan Howard (stinger) is questionable and is expected to play, according to Schefter.

Wide receivers

Adam Thielen, Vikings—INJURED RESERVE

Thielen (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on his ankle.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Evans (hamstring) is expected to play against the Jets, according to Schefter, but in a limited capacity. He missed his first game of the season in Week 16.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (ankle) is expected to play against the Jets, per Schefter. He returned from his lengthy absence in Week 16 and posted 100 yards against the Panthers.

Marquise Brown, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (illness) did not practice on Thursday or Friday ahead of Baltimore’s game against the Rams, according to ESPN’s Jamison Henley.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Sutton (illness) was cleared to travel with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, according to Rapoport. Drew Lock, starting for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, will need Sutton as Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick are both unavailable and on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Julio Jones, Titans—OUT

Jones was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. He had played in the team’s last three games, something he hadn’t done since Weeks 1-3.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE

Meyers (thigh) remains questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Tight ends

Darren Waller, Raiders—OUT

Waller tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will not play against the Colts. He had been dealing with knee and back injuries in recent weeks and hadn’t played since Week 12.

Jared Cook, Chargers—OUT

Cook was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before L.A.’s game against the Broncos. Sunday will mark his first missed game of the season.

Tyler Conklin, Vikings—QUESTIONABLE

Conklin (hamstring) is expected to play against the Packers, according to Schefter. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion will be without Adam Thielen, so Conklin’s presence could be a big lift.

