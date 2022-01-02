Week 17 Gameday Injury Updates
It’s finally fantasy championship weekend. A few studs are making their long-awaited return in the week you need them most: Elijah Mitchell, D’Andre Swift and, potentially, Kareem Hunt are back this week. But COVID-19 remains omnipresent in the injury report, taking out Kirk Cousins, Antonio Gibson, Julio Jones and more.
Catch up on the latest injury and COVID-19 news around the league before your lineup locks.
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins, Vikings—OUT
Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 31, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Because Cousins is unvaccinated, he will miss Minnesota’s Sunday night game against the Packers. Backup Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings, who are on the cusp of the playoffs.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE
Jackson (ankle) did not practice on Thursday or Friday and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tyler Huntley will likely start against the Rams. Jackson has not played for Baltimore, which is fighting for a playoff spot, since Week 14.
Carson Wentz, Colts—QUESTIONABLE
Wentz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. On Sunday, it was reported that Wentz has been medically cleared to play.
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers—DOUBTFUL
Garoppolo (thumb) is not expected to play against the Texans, according to Schefter. San Francisco’s quarterback has a torn UCL in his right thumb and the team is hopeful he returns for the final game of the regular season.
Justin Fields, Bears—QUESTIONABLE
Fields (ankle) is expected to be inactive against the Giants, according to Rapoport. Andy Dalton will start in the rookie’s place.
Jared Goff, Lions—DOUBTFUL
Goff (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks, coach Dan Campbell said. Tim Boyle is likely to start for Detroit for the second week in a row.
Running backs
James Conner, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE
Conner (heel) is a game-time decision against the Cowboys, per Rapoport. Conner did not play in the Week 16 loss to the Colts, his first missed game of the season.
Kareem Hunt, Browns—QUESTIONABLE
Hunt (ankle) remains questionable for Cleveland’s Monday night game against the Steelers. Hunt last played in Week 14.
Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—QUESTIONABLE
Mitchell (knee) is expected to play against the Texans, according to Schefter. San Francisco’s leading rusher missed the last three games.
D’Andre Swift, Lions—ACTIVE
Swift (shoulder) is making his first appearance since Week 12 against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team—OUT
Gibson was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He will miss his first game of the season against Washington’s division rival. Jaret Patterson is next in line for carries in the backfield.
Javonte Williams, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE
Williams (knee) is expected to play against the Chargers, according to Schefter. Williams had a season-low 12 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Raiders.
Melvin Gordon, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE
Gordon (thumb/hip) is also expected to play against L.A., per Schefter. Gordon also had his worst game of the season last week, finishing with negative rushing yards.
James Robinson, Jaguars—INJURED RESERVE
Robinson tore his Achilles in Week 16 and will miss the remainder of the season. Dare Ogunbowale toted the ball 17 times last week with Robinson exiting early.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs—OUT
Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was ruled out against the Bengals. Kansas City then added Jerrick McKinnon to its 53-man roster. Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore led the backfield in carries last week.
Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams—INJURED RESERVE
Henderson (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to an MCL sprain. He had carried the ball seven times over the last two games as Sony Michel stepped in for the injured Henderson. Cam Akers was said to have a chance to play against the Ravens but his return will have to wait at least another week.
Damien Harris, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE
Harris (hamstring) was limited in practice on Friday and remains questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. He is coming off a 100-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Bills.
Miles Sanders, Eagles—OUT
Sanders (hand) is out against the Washington Football Team. Backup Jordan Howard (stinger) is questionable and is expected to play, according to Schefter.
Wide receivers
Adam Thielen, Vikings—INJURED RESERVE
Thielen (ankle) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week and will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery on his ankle.
Mike Evans, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE
Evans (hamstring) is expected to play against the Jets, according to Schefter, but in a limited capacity. He missed his first game of the season in Week 16.
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE
Brown (ankle) is expected to play against the Jets, per Schefter. He returned from his lengthy absence in Week 16 and posted 100 yards against the Panthers.
Marquise Brown, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE
Brown (illness) did not practice on Thursday or Friday ahead of Baltimore’s game against the Rams, according to ESPN’s Jamison Henley.
Courtland Sutton, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE
Sutton (illness) was cleared to travel with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, according to Rapoport. Drew Lock, starting for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, will need Sutton as Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick are both unavailable and on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Julio Jones, Titans—OUT
Jones was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. He had played in the team’s last three games, something he hadn’t done since Weeks 1-3.
Jakobi Meyers, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE
Meyers (thigh) remains questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Tight ends
Darren Waller, Raiders—OUT
Waller tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will not play against the Colts. He had been dealing with knee and back injuries in recent weeks and hadn’t played since Week 12.
Jared Cook, Chargers—OUT
Cook was not activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before L.A.’s game against the Broncos. Sunday will mark his first missed game of the season.
Tyler Conklin, Vikings—QUESTIONABLE
Conklin (hamstring) is expected to play against the Packers, according to Schefter. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion will be without Adam Thielen, so Conklin’s presence could be a big lift.
