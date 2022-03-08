Packers’ Super Bowl Future Odds Jump With Aaron Rodgers Returning

The Packers’ 2023 Super Bowl future odds jump to +1000 on SI Sportsbook with quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly returning on a 4-year, 200-million dollar deal.

SI Sportsbook had Green Bay’s odds at +1400 entering the offseason, and now likes the Packers’ odds a lot more now with their reigning and four-time MVP staying put.

Check the Latest NFL Futures Odds at SI Sportsbook

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The deal reportedly will make Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid player and guarantees him $153 million, while his cap number goes down. It’s assumed the Packers will now retain free agent wide receiver Davante Adams, which could also increase those odds.

Here are the current odds to win the Super Bowl:

Chiefs +650

Bills +700

Rams +900

Packers +1000

Bengals +1200

49ers +1400

Broncos +1400

Cowboys +1600

The Packers now have the second-best future odds among NFC teams, behind only the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. Green Bay has qualified for the playoffs 12 times and won one Super Bowl since drafting Rodgers in the first round in 2005.

Most recently, Rodgers took home his fourth MVP Award—and second straight—after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-4 regular season record, securing the NFC North title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed while passing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Broncos appeared to be the biggest losers in the Rodgers sweepstakes, but their +2000 odds did not shift in the immediate aftermath of Rodgers’ decision.

However, their odds surged to +1400 following the reports that they have agreed to acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• NCAA Men's Basketball Futures

• Betting Advice: New-Look 76ers' Future Odds

• Super Bowl LVII Future Odds

• Calvin Ridley Suspension Fantasy Impact

• Fantasy Impact: Aaron Rodgers Returning

• Relationships Kept Rodgers in Green Bay