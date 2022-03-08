Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal
Packers’ Super Bowl Future Odds Jump With Aaron Rodgers Returning

The Packers’ 2023 Super Bowl future odds have moved to +1000 from +1400 with Aaron Rodgers reportedly set to return.

The Packers’ 2023 Super Bowl future odds jump to +1000 on SI Sportsbook with quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly returning on a 4-year, 200-million dollar deal.

SI Sportsbook had Green Bay’s odds at +1400 entering the offseason, and now likes the Packers’ odds a lot more now with their reigning and four-time MVP staying put.

Check the Latest NFL Futures Odds at SI Sportsbook

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The deal reportedly will make Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid player and guarantees him $153 million, while his cap number goes down. It’s assumed the Packers will now  retain free agent wide receiver Davante Adams, which could also increase those odds.

Here are the current odds to win the Super Bowl:

Chiefs +650
Bills +700
Rams +900
Packers +1000
Bengals +1200
49ers +1400
Broncos +1400
Cowboys +1600

The Packers now have the second-best future odds among NFC teams, behind only the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. Green Bay has qualified for the playoffs 12 times and won one Super Bowl since drafting Rodgers in the first round in 2005.

Most recently, Rodgers took home his fourth MVP Award—and second straight—after leading the Green Bay Packers to a 13-4 regular season record, securing the NFC North title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed while passing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Broncos appeared to be the biggest losers in the Rodgers sweepstakes, but their +2000 odds did not shift in the immediate aftermath of Rodgers’ decision.

However, their odds surged to +1400 following the reports that they have agreed to acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

