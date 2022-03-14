Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy
Fabiano's Top Free Agent Fantasy Wide Receivers
Fabiano's Top Free Agent Fantasy Wide Receivers

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

NFL free agency, which officially begins Wednesday, is essentially already underway. Players can re-sign with their current teams and the “legal tampering” period begins Monday afternoon. Player movement will have a profound impact on the NFL landscape in 2022 and, of course, it will also be a big deal when it comes to fantasy. SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano will keep track of all the signings that will have a fantasy impact, and he’ll detail it here.

Sunday, March 13

Cardinals re-sign Zach Ertz (three years, $31.65 million)
The Cardinals locked up their pass-catching tight end, landing Ertz after a successful run with the team since being traded from Philadelphia last season. In 10 active games in Arizona, he tied former teammate Dallas Goedert for the fourth-most fantasy points among tight ends on the strength of his 71 targets, 49 catches and 490 receiving yards.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, Ertz did a lot of his damage while DeAndre Hopkins was out of action. The good news for his 2022 value is that A.J. Green and Christian Kirk are both free agents, and chances are one or both will not be back with the Cardinals. As it stands, I like Ertz as a borderline No. 1 fantasy option at his position entering his age-31 NFL season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cowboys re-sign Michael Gallup (five years, $62.5 million)
One day after the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, the team re-signed Gallup. It’s certainly a deal that will make Dallas fans (like myself) wonder what the team is doing, as Gallup is coming off a torn ACL and has been inconsistent in the stat sheets. In fact, his yards-per-catch average and touchdowns have declined in each of the last three seasons. Still, Gallup’s fantasy stock rises with Cooper out of the mix.

In fact, he could become as much as a borderline No. 2 or 3 fantasy wideout if there are no setbacks in his knee rehabilitation. At worst, he’ll be the third option in what has been a prolific passing game behind CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz (or even second in a best-case). Don’t be surprised if Gallup is on the same fantasy level as Cooper in 2022.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates after the Nets take the lead against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Is Not Above New York City's Vaccine Mandate

Brooklyn wants NYC mayor Eric Adams to cave and let Irving play. He is showing no signs that he is going to.

By Chris Mannix
mmqb-russell-wilson-trade-tom-brady-aaron-rodgers
Play
NFL

MMQB: How Broncos, Seahawks Negotiated the Russell Wilson Trade

A 2018 pro day, an out-of-the-way bar and a valet ticket contributed to an NFL megadeal. Plus, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and a free agency preview.

By Albert Breer
Overhead view of the March Madness logo.
College Basketball

Everything You Need To Prep For The Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments

By Frankie Taddeo
Josh Donaldson reacts while batting.
MLB

Yankees Flip Sánchez, Urshela For Donaldson in Trade With Twins

New York dealt two starters in order to acquire the former AL MVP and two other players.

By Zach Koons
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr and Baylor’s Adam Flagler
Play
College Basketball

SI’s Expert Brackets for Men’s NCAA Tournament

Who do our writers have scoring big upsets, reaching the Final Four and winning it all?

By SI Staff
Stanford’s Haley Jones, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and UConn’s Paige Bueckers.
College Basketball

Breaking Down the Women’s March Madness Bracket

State of the No. 1 seeds, players to watch, our national champ prediction and more.

By Ben Pickman
Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji (30) talks with guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
College Basketball

2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament First Four and First Round Schedule

Let the Big Dance begin.

By Zach Koons
nfl-tom-brady-unretired-how-long
Play
NFL

How Many More Years Will Tom Brady Play?

Given how hard it is to imagine the unfinished business he has left, there’s no limit to how grand his ambitions may be.

By Conor Orr