Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Obstacles for Javonte Williams

With Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon in Denver, a breakout season is not in the books for Williams.

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Fantasy/SI Betting writer Kyle Wood.

Top Sleeper: Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers
The fact that Tom Brady reached out to recruit Russell Gage personally is enough for me to be in on him this season. I may have been a year early on the fifth-year pro, who's heading into a situation in Tampa Bay where he'll be filling in for the injured Chris Godwin and then be a very good third option behind Godwin and Mike Evans. Gage is being drafted lower than where he finished a season ago across 14 games in a moribund Falcons offense—he could be one of the biggest steals of 2022.

Top Rookie: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
None of the first-year players being drafted ahead of the Ohio State product are in offenses as conducive to success as Olave is. He'll have the opportunity to make an impact in New Orleans in Year 1, lining up alongside Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and catching passes from Jameis Winston.

Biggest Bust: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
This won't be Williams's fault, but the fact that Melvin Gordon is back in Denver is already a hindrance to his breakout after the two split work a season ago. Russell Wilson's arrival only worsens the likelihood of Williams having a true breakout. Chris Carson only finished as an RB1 once with Wilson in Seattle, and he had no competition for carries that season. A willingness to pass more frequently with Wilson under center and continued competition with Gordon for work will hold Williams back in 2022.

Comeback Player: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Jackson's ADP already reflects the belief of fantasy managers that he'll be bouncing back swiftly. I'd just like to echo that.

Late-Round QB: Derek Carr, Raiders
Carr is going just outside of the top 12 quarterbacks despite posting his best fantasy season since 2016 and his offseason reunion with college teammate and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. A full season of throwing to Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow should render a good ROI for fantasy managers who invest in Carr, even in the cutthroat AFC West. From Jalen Hurts down to Kirk Cousins, this is a good year for late-round QB options.

