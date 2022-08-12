The term fantasy “sleeper” can be defined in many ways. To some, it can be a relatively unknown player who emerges into a useful fantasy player. It can also be a player who makes an impact because of an increase in opportunities due to injuries. To most, the term sleeper means a player who outperforms his draft spot or average draft position.



However you define it, the art of picking out sleepers can be the difference between a good fantasy team and one that becomes a championship contender in your league. With that in mind, here’s a look at five tight ends who could break out or be sleepers.

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers: "Baby Gronk" made an immediate impact for fantasy fans last season, finishing 12th in points among tight ends. That's pretty good for a rookie. The question now is whether or not he can perform without Ben Roethlisberger and with Mitch Trubisky. In 2018, he was under center when Trey Burton was the TE8 in Chicago. That's a reasonable projection for Freiermuth in his second NFL campaign.



Cole Kmet, Bears: Kmet wasn't a reliable fantasy option last season, but he showed some potential flashes in the Bears' offense. With Allen Robinson in Los Angeles, the third-year tight end could become a popular option for Justin Fields. He liked to throw the ball to his tight ends as a rookie, and that trend should continue in 2022. Don't be surprised if Kmet puts up career-best numbers for the Bears and his fantasy fans.

David Njoku, Browns: Much of Njoku's value is tied to Deshaun Watson, but I still see him as a viable sleeper even if the Browns have to start Jacoby Brissett. Head coach Kevin Stefanski likes to lean on his tight ends, and the absence of Austin Hooper should open up more targets in the passing attack. The Browns also don't have much in terms of receivers beyond Amari Cooper, so Njoku could be third or fourth in targets in 2022.



Irv Smith Jr., Vikings: Smith missed all of last season with an injured knee and is now dealing with an injured thumb, but he’s expected to be ready for Week 1. That’s good news for the talented pass catcher, who should see an increase in opportunities without Tyler Conklin and in an offense that will throw the football a ton. If he can stay out there on the gridiron and avoid the trainer’s room, Smith has a shot to be a real draft bargain.

Austin Hooper, Titans: Hooper fell out of favor in fantasy land while in Cleveland, but he has a shot to rebound now that he's with the Titans. The TE6 just two seasons ago, he'll no doubt earn a big role in the passing game for a team with very few experienced options at receiver. Also, remember that over the last three years, Ryan Tannehill ranks fifth among quarterbacks (minimum 32 games) in target percentage to tight ends.



Other notables: Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos; Gerald Everett, Chargers; Brevin Jordan, Texans

