The 2022 Sports Illustrated Invitational Experts League draft was held on August 30, and it includes some of the best and brightest names in the world of fantasy football analysis. This 12-team league utilizes a superflex format with one point rewarded for all receptions (PPR). The starting lineups are as follows: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE), one flex (RB/WR/TE), one kicker and one defense and special teams unit.

As you'll see in the breakdowns, many managers put a much greater emphasis on quarterbacks due to the superflex format, while others either fully or partially passed on the position in the first three to four rounds. No matter what your strategy might be in your superflex leagues, this draft can give you an idea about how your roster might look based on leading with a quarterback or waiting for a round or two.

Nelson Sousa, FTN Fantasy

1.1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

2.24. Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

3.25. D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

4.48. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

5.49. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

6.72. Gabe Davis, WR, Bills

7.73. Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

8.96. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

9.97. Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

10.120. Marcus Mariota, QB, Falcons

11.121. Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

12.144. Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

13.145. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

14.168. Eno Benjamin, RB, Cardinals

15.169. Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys

16.192. Colts defense

17.193. Mike Davis, RB, Ravens

18.216. Matt Prater, K, Cardinals



Sousa took the best quarterback in fantasy football, landing Allen with the No. 1 overall pick. Rather than grab another signal-caller, however, he went with a mix of running backs, wide receivers and a tight end with his next seven picks. That gave him a stout backfield, a wide receiver corps with upside and a top-five tight end in Pitts. He eventually landed Jones and Mariota, who will likely be used on a weekly basis based on the matchup. If Jones or Mariota really pops, Sousa will be the team to beat. Regardless, this is a strong roster with good balance, depth and upside.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Christy, The Howard Stern Show

1.2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

3.26. Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

4.47. Baker Mayfield, QB, Panthers

5.50. Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

6.71. Breece Hall, RB, Jets

7.74. Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

8.95. Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

9.98. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

10.119. Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

11.122. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons

12.143. Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings

13.146. Jacoby Brissett, QB, Browns

14.167. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders

15.170. Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

16.191. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

17.194. Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

18.215. Eagles defense



Christy went against the grain and ran back and wide receiver with his first two picks, landing Taylor and Lamb. He was still able to land one of my top sleepers/breakouts in Lance, though his No. 2 quarterback (Mayfield) does bring a few question marks. Still, his offensive skill positions are solid, especially at wideout with Samuel and Thielen behind Lamb. He also got Hall, Singletary and Patterson behind Taylor at running back. Christy also took a few Chiefs (his favorite team). With a top-8 tight end in Schultz also in the lineup, this team should be a competitor.



Bob Harris, Football Diehards/SiriusXM

1.3. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

2.22. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

3.27. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

4.46. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys

5.51. Elijah Mitchell, RB, 49ers

6.70. Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

7.75. Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

8.94. Darnell Mooney, WR, Bears

9.99. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

10.118. Carson Wentz, QB, Commanders

11.123. James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

12.142. David Njoku, TE, Browns

13.147. Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

14.166. DeVante Parker, WR, Patriots

15.171. J.D. McKissic, RB, Commanders

16.190. Saints defense

17.195. Wil Lutz, K, Saints

18.214. Curtis Samuel, WR, Commanders



Far be it from me to compliment Harris (kidding), but he has one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. His quarterback duo of Herbert and Carr is strong, and he even landed Adams at wide receiver as a stack. His receivers look great, with Johnson, Cooks and Mooney in the mix. Elliott isn't the best No. 1 fantasy back these days, but it's not bad when you consider he didn't take a back until Round 4. If Zeke and Mitchell play at a high level, Harris will have a fine pair of runners. He maybe showed a little too much faith in the Commanders' offense in the selections of Wentz, McKissic and Samuel, but none of them were more than 10th-round picks, so there wasn't a ton of risk. Overall, this looks like a top-5 team.

Julio Cortez/AP

Jason Smith/Mike Harmon, FOX Sports

1.4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

2.21. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills

3.28. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

4.45. Davis Mills, QB, Texans

5.52. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

6.69. Chase Edmonds, RB, Dolphins

7.76. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

8.93. Elijah Moore, WR, Jets

9.100. Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

10.117. Cole Kmet, TE, Bears

11.124. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

12.141. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

13.148. Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals

14.165. Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

15.172. Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions

16.189. Matt Gay, K, Buccaneers

17.196. Ravens defense

18.213. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Chargers



Smith and Harmon also went with non-quarterbacks in their first two rounds, landing McCaffrey and Diggs. They did grab Prescott in the third stanza, though the selection of Mills in the fourth is eye-opening. If he outplays his projections, he could be a steal. But that's a big if, folks. I love their wide receivers, however, with Evans, Waddle and Elijah Moore joining Diggs at the position. Their running backs have a few question marks, though I do like Edmonds as a low-end No. 2 back. Sanders comes with risk but drafting him in Round 9 wasn't a bad choice. Kmet is one of my top sleepers, and he'll need to pan out for this team to have a dependable tight end.

Andy Behrens, Yahoo

1.5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

2.20. Najee Harris, RB, Steelers

3.29. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

4.44. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

5.53. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

6.68. Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

7.77. Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

8.92. Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

9.101. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans

10.116. George Pickens, WR, Steelers

11.125. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

12.140. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons

13.149. Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

14.164. Jarvis Landry, WR, Saints

15.173. Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears

16.188. Geno Smith, QB, Seahawks

17.197. Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders

18.212. Browns defense



Behrens started this superflex draft with a quarterback in Jackson who has 1,000-yard potential as a runner. He also landed Cousins in Round 3, making for a nice duo. Harris leads his backfield, but there are some questions behind him in Gibson, Allgeier, Robinson and Herbert. It was a good idea to grab both Washington backs, though, especially with Robinson being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. However, his wide receivers are strong, with Allen, Pittman, McLaurin and a deep sleeper in Pickens at the position. With Goedert at tight end, Behrens has a team that will compete for a postseason berth this season.

Mike Dempsey, Football Diehards/SiriusXM

1.6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

2.19. Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

3.30. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

4.43. Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

5.54. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

6.67. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

7.78. Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

8.91. Jared Goff, QB, Lions

9.102. Amari Cooper, WR, Browns

10.115. Ken Walker, RB, Seahawks

11.126. Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

12.139. Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

13.150. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Chiefs

14.163. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars

15.174. Evan McPherson, K, Bengals

16.187. Cowboys defense

17.198. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Raiders

18.211. Mark Ingram, RB, Saints



Dempsey loves Hurts (he has his ranked third among quarterbacks), and he took him ahead of Patrick Mahomes. He then loaded up on other positions, grabbing Henry, Kamara and Penny at running back, Brown at wide receiver and an elite tight end in Andrews before he took his second quarterback (Goff). If Goff and Jones combine to produce decent numbers at the superflex position, this strategy will undoubtedly pay off. Dempsey also grabbed an upside wideout in Kirk and two veterans in Cooper and Claypool. The defending champion, Dempsey, has built a contender.

Howard Bender, Fantasy Alarm/SiriusXM

1.7. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

2.18. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

3.31. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

4.42. Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars

5.55. Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

6.66. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs

7.79. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

8.90. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

9.103. Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

10.114. Kadarius Toney, WR, Giants

11.127. Zach Wilson, QB, Jets

12.138. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

13.151. Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

14. 162. D.J. Chark, WR, Lions

15. 175. Bills defense

16. 186. Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs

17.199. Brandon McManus, K, Broncos

18.210. Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, 49ers



Bender landed Mahomes after Dempsey passed on him, and taking Mixon in Round 2 gave him a solid No. 1 back. He did take a huge chance in the third round, drafting Lawrence ahead of quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa. His backfield looks good behind Mixon with a breakout candidate in Etienne and Harris as his No. 3 option. While Bender doesn’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver, the group of Williams, Smith-Schuster and Metcalf all have No. 2 wideout potential. The selection of Waller means he’ll have a top-5 tight end, and the Bills have one (if not the top) defensive unit in fantasy football this season.

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

1.8. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

2.17. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

3.32. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers

4.41. Justin Fields, QB, Bears

5.56. Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

6.65. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

7.80. Marquise Brown, WR, Cardinals

8.89. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

9.104. Allen Lazard, WR, Packers

10.113. Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

11.128. Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

12.137. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

13.152. Zamir White, RB, Raiders

14. 161. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

15. 176. K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings

16. 185. Tyler Boyd, WR, Bengals

17. 200. Broncos defense

18. 209. Greg Joseph, K, Vikings



Eisenberg compiled one of the more balanced teams in the league, which is always a good approach. He started with Murray as his QB1, and Fields could be a nice No. 2 in the fourth round. I'm usually not a fan of drafting a tight end in the top 50, but grabbing Kelce didn't hurt this roster in other positions. In fact, Pierce in the fifth round could be a godsend for his backfield. While there are questions about Godwin and Thomas, Eisenberg's group of wide receivers could be pretty strong in a best-case scenario. Landing Watson feels icky, but he will be picked in all superflex and two-quarterback leagues moving forward in the draft season.

Jen Piacenti, Sports Illustrated

1.9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

2.16. Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos

3.33. Leonard Fournette, RB, Buccaneers

4.40. Matt Ryan, QB, Colts

5.57. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

6.64. A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers

7.81. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

8.88. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ravens

9.105. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

10.112. Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

11.129. Michael Carter, RB, Jets

12.136. Russell Gage, WR, Buccaneers

13.153. Julio Jones, WR, Buccaneers

14.160. Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins

15.177. Van Jefferson, WR, Rams

16.184. Rams defense

17.201. Taysom Hill, TE, Saints

18.208. Nick Folk, K, Patriots



Piacenti took the first wide receiver in the draft, Kupp after six quarterbacks were selected ahead of her. She did get Wilson as a No. 1 quarterback, following that up with Fournette in the third round and her QB2, Ryan, in the fourth. She went on to compile a bunch of high upside options at running back and wideout, grabbing the likes of Higgins, Dillon, Jeudy, Dobbins and Stevenson with her next five picks. Grabbing Ertz in the 10th round should be a decent value, as he's the last No. 1 tight end before a potential falloff at the position. Mostert, one of the top two backs in Miami's rotation, could be a decent bargain as a No. 6 runner.

Bill Enright, Sports Illustrated

1.10. Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

2.15. Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

3.34. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

4.39. James Conner, RB, Cardinals

5.58. Cam Akers, RB, Rams

6.63. Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

7.82. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Raiders

8.87. Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

9.106. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

10.111. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

11.130. Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys

12.135. Joshua Palmer, WR, Chargers

13.154. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

14.159. Darrel Williams, RB, Cardinals

15.178. Joshua Kelley, RB, Chargers

16.183. Packers defense

17.202. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs

18.207. Ryan Succop, K, Buccaneers



Enright started his roster build with Ekeler but quickly turned his attention to the quarterbacks with Brady and Rodgers in Rounds 2 and 3. They're a combined 83 years old (and still very good)! He grabbed two more runners in Conner and Akers before his first wideout, Sutton, in Round 6. His strategy was clear beyond that, as Enright took Renfrow, Smith, Aiyuk, Gallup and Palmer in five of his next six picks to hit on a wide receiver or two. That happens when you go "zero-WR," in this case. This should still be a competitive roster, but a few situations at the wide receiver and tight end positions have to fall in the right direction.

Michael Fabiano, Sports Illustrated

1.11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.14. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

3.35. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

4.38. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

5.59. David Montgomery, RB, Bears

6.62. D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

7.83. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

8.86. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions

9.107. Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

10.110. Drake London, WR, Falcons

11.131. Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Bills

12.134. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Steelers

13.155. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Patriots

14.158. Irv Smith, Jr., TE, Vikings

15.179. Damien Williams, RB, Falcons

16.182. 49ers defense

17.203. Tyler Bass, K, Bills

18.206. Trey Sermon, RB, 49ers



I did something in this draft I seldom do … I took a receiver in Round 1. That was Jefferson, who I think has a chance to be the top player at his position in 2022. I quickly returned to quarterbacks in the superflex format, landing Burrow and Stafford. My focus quickly went to running backs as I grabbed the quartet of Chubb, Montgomery, Jacobs and Hunt in four of the next six rounds. Moore, who should be a strong No. 2 wideout, and Hockenson were the other two selections. I took some upside players afterward, grabbing London, McKenzie and Smith. I took Sermon in the last round before the 49ers cut him, so he'll be the player I release. I like but don't love this roster, but it should be a contender for the postseason.

Lindsay Rhodes, DIRECTV/SiriusXM

1.12. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

2.13. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

3.36. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

4.37. Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

5.60. Allen Robinson, WR, Rams

6.61. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

7.84. George Kittle, TE, 49ers

8.85. Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

9.108. Robert Woods, WR, Rams

10.109. James Cook, RB, Bills

11.132. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

12.133. Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

13.156. Romeo Doubs, RB, Packers

14. 157. Justin Tucker, K, Ravens

15. 180. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

16. 181. Buccaneers defense

17.204. D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Browns

18. 205. David Bell, WR, Browns



Rhodes was one of the teams that faded quarterbacks in the draft's first two rounds, and it didn't pan out. Landing Chase and Cook was a great start, but the selection of Tua as her No. 1 quarterback isn't ideal. That said, she has a strong pair of backs in Cooks and Williams, and her wide receivers look good with Chase, Robinson, St. Brown and Woods all on the roster. Of course, Kittle is a solid No. 1 tight end, and Lindsay grabbed some upside players in Pickett, Doubs and Robinson. She would tell you this wasn't her best draft, but if Tua pans out and the Saints get the best of Winston, she could be a real sleeper team.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!