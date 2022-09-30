NFL DFS Week 4 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

If you’re looking to set some lineups for Sunday’s main slate, here are some players to target at every price point.

There is only one game this week with an implied total of over 50, and that's the Ravens/Bills matchup. Expect those players to be heavily rostered. For less rostered players, consider some value with the Browns or even the Seahawks.

Backup running backs will be trendy this week, as they could present great value. Continue to watch the news as to the health of David Montgomery, D'Andre Swift, Dalvin Cook, and Christian McCaffrey.

Without further ado, let’s break it down!

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

Quarterbacks



Josh Allen makes this list once again. Not only is Allen the QB2 on the season, but the Ravens have also surrendered the second-most DFS points to opposing QBs this year.



Lamar Jackson is always in play. He's in a tier all of his own. He has the same number of touchdowns as the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals teams combined. The Bills finally looked susceptible last weekend, and if anyone can get to them, it’s Jackson.

Running Backs



Austin Ekeler may be off to a slow start, but that should change this weekend vs. a soft Houston run defense that has allowed a whopping 160 yards and 32 points per game to opposing RBs.



Jonathan Taylor has had a few duds in a row, but this week he will see a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed a league-leading 6.10 yards per carry through three games this year.

Wide Receivers



Stefon Diggs vs. the Ravens secondary? Yes, please. This game has the highest game total of the week, and if you can afford the Allen/Diggs stack and plug in some bargain WR and FLEX, that sounds like a winning recipe to me.



Michael Pittman returned last week and looked good in the Colts' upset win over the Chiefs. Pittman is the clear alpha in this offense, and this week the Colts face a Titans team that has surrendered the third-most receiving yards and is tied with the Falcons for the most receiving TDs in the league.



Tight Ends



Mark Andrews is the clear #1 in Baltimore, and Las Vegas expects a shootout as this game has the highest implied points total of the week.

NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

Quarterbacks



Russell Wilson has had a tough start to the season, so this may also be a contrarian play for a GPP lineup. The matchup is good- the Raiders have allowed an average of 22.6 DFS points per game to opposing QBs, and eventually, things have to get DangeRuss, right?



Running Backs



D'Andre Swift is unlikely to suit up this week. So it's wheels up for Jamaal Williams, who had already claimed the goal-line role for Detroit. This week Detroit squares off with the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most yards on the ground to opposing RBs. Williams is averaging 16 DFS points per game, while the Seahawks allow 27.5 points per game to running backs.



Khalil Herbert is another back worth considering. After tearing up the Houston run defense for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 22 touches, he gets another soft matchup with the Giants, who just got shredded by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Even if David Montgomery starts, I still like Herbert to get a decent piece of the action.

Wide Receivers



Amari Cooper gets an Atlanta Falcons team that has surrendered a league-leading six receiving touchdowns through three contests. Cooper has had two consecutive 101-yard games with a touchdown in each.



Brandin Cooks gets 26.9% of his team's targets and 33.1% of the air yards, yet he hasn't been able to put up a big DFS day… yet. I am betting that changes this weekend vs. a beat-up Chargers defense that has surrendered the sixth most DFS points to opposing RBs.



Tight Ends



David Njoku has seen 35.7% of Cleveland's red zone targets, and the Falcons have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards (221) and the third-highest catch rate (79.2%) to opposing tight ends.

NFL DFS Bargain Plays

Quarterbacks



Jacoby Brissett is a boring pick that could save you a lot of salary and give you a solid floor. Teams have to respect Cleveland's run game, and now that Brissett and Amari Cooper are on the same page, that opens up more opportunities for the quarterback. Meanwhile, The Falcons have allowed the fifth-most passing yards and the second-most passing TDs to opposing QBs this year, with an average of 22 DFS points per game.



Geno Smith is another un-sexy pick, but it allows you to spend up elsewhere. Smith threw for two TDs and 325 yards vs. the Falcons last weekend (see Brissett above), and this weekend he gets a Lions team that has allowed an average of 25 DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks.



Running Backs



Rashaad Penny is the lead back for Seattle, facing a Detroit Lions team that has already surrendered a league-leading six rushing touchdowns this year.



Craig Reynolds is a huge salary saver, and he should have some piece of the committee with Jamaal Williams as the Lions face the soft Seattle run defense.

Wide Receivers



Noah Brown has been the most consistent receiver for the Cowboys, catching five passes in each game this year. He has chemistry with Cooper Rush, and defenses will be looking to stop Lamb and Gallup. Brown could easily sneak into the end zone vs. the Commanders, who have already allowed 652 yards and five receiving touchdowns.



Elijah Moore could get a bump with Zach Wilson back. I’m willing to throw a dart that Zach will go to his favorite target. The Steelers have been generous to opposing receivers.



Tight Ends



If we are using Russ, why not stack with Courtland Sutton and his tight end, Albert Okwuegbunam? This is a complete dart throw, but the Raiders have already allowed the seventh most receiving yards and two TDs to opposing tight ends this season, and Albert Okwuegbunam is on the field for 50% of the snaps.

