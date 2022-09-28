Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Team Defenses

1. Packers D/ST vs. Patriots

2. Cowboys D/ST vs. Commanders

3. Chargers D/ST at Texans

4. Steelers D/ST vs. Jets

5. Giants D/ST vs. Bears

6. Browns D/ST at Falcons

7. Eagles D/ST vs. Jaguars

8. Bills D/ST at Ravens

9. 49ers D/ST vs. Rams (MNF)

10. Rams D/ST at 49ers (MNF)

Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Packers D/ST vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Packers D/ST has a great matchup this week, facing a Patriots team that will be starting career backup Brian Hoyer in the absence of an injured Mac Jones. The Patriots have also surrendered the second-most giveaways (8), so Green Bay should produce in the stat sheets.

Start ‘Em

Chargers D/ST at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers D/ST was lit up like a Christmas tree last week, but the Jaguars have a much-improved offense and are a better unit than the Texans. With Davis Mills at the helm, Houston is averaging just 16.3 points and the fourth-fewest net yards per game. I’d start the Bolts this week.

More Starts

Cowboys D/ST vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Steelers D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Browns D/ST at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Giants D/ST vs. Bears ($3,100)

Panthers D/ST vs. Cardinals ($2,900)

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Patriots D/ST at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): New England's defense is coming off a six-point performance last week, and I'm sitting this regressing unit against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. With backup QB Brian Hoyer under center, the Patriots' defense could be on the field a lot against the future Hall of Famer.

Sit ‘Em

Ravens D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens D/ST scored 11 points last week, but that was against the Patriots. This week they'll face Josh Allen and the Bills, which is a much tougher task. Their offense averages more than 30 points a game, and Allen should be able to shred Baltimore's poor defensive backfield.

More Sits

Dolphins D/ST at Bengals (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

Chiefs D/ST at Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Bears D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Bills D/ST at Ravens ($3,200)

Broncos D/ST at Raiders ($2,700)

Fabs Top 10 Kickers

1. Tyler Bass at Ravens2. Daniel Carlson at Broncos3. Evan McPherson vs. Dolphins (TNF)4. Cade York at Falcons5. Justin Tucker vs. Bills6. Younghoe Koo vs. Browns7. Ryan Succop vs. Chiefs8. Brandon McManus at Raiders9. Jake Elliott vs. Jaguars10. Matt Prater at Panthers

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Cade York at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): York scored just five fantasy points in last week’s win over the Steelers, but I’d keep him active for a dome matchup in Atlanta. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season, and I expect York to finish in that range as well.

More Starts

Matt Prater at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Brandon McManus at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ryan Succop vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Riley Patterson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Who is Patterson, you might ask? Well, he's currently the third-best kicker in fantasy football with 30 points. However, I see his numbers falling this week as he'll face an Eagles defense that's given up an average of fewer than six fantasy points to kickers in their last seven games.

More Sits

Greg Joseph vs. Saints (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Mason Crosby vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jason Myers at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

