Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley vs. Bears

2. Jonathan Taylor vs. Titans

3. Christian McCaffrey vs. Cardinals

4. Austin Ekeler at Texans

5. Nick Chubb at Falcons

6. Jamaal Williams vs. Seahawks

7. Derrick Henry at Colts

8. Khalil Herbert at Giants

9. Joe Mixon vs. Dolphins (TNF)

10. Aaron Jones vs. Patriots



Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Jamaal Williams vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams is coming off a huge game, scoring two touchdowns and 24.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. With D'Andre Swift dealing with an injured shoulder, Williams should again lead the Lions backfield in touches against a Seahawks defense just crushed by Cordarrelle Patterson. The veteran is a solid option this weekend.

Start ‘Em



Khalil Herbert at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Herbert went off against the Texans last week, scoring over 30 fantasy points in the absence of David Montgomery. If the veteran cannot return this week, Herbert would be a solid option against the Giants. Their defense surrendered 178 rushing yards and a touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys runners on Monday night.



Alexander Mattison at Saints (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Dalvin Cook was injured in last week's win over the Lions, leaving his status for this week in doubt. If Cook is unavailable, Mattison becomes a virtual must-start against the Saints. While their defense has been tough on backs overall, Christian McCaffrey beat them for 108 rushing yards last week. Consider Mattison a solid start.

Breece Hall at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): We might be seeing a changing of the guard in New York’s backfield, as Hall saw slightly more snaps and touches than Michael Carter last week. I see the rookie as a nice flex option this week, as he’ll face a Steelers defense that’s allowed the sixth-most fantasy points 27.3 PPG) to opposing running backs in their last eight games dating back to last season.



Dameon Pierce vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pierce, listed as a start 'em last week, produced 18.1 fantasy points while seeing 50% of the backfield touches. I like him as a flex this week too, as he'll face a Chargers defense that James Robinson smoked in Week 3. Their defense has allowed nearly 27 fantasy points per game to running backs in their last eight games.

More Starts

• Javonte Williams at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• James Conner at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)

• Rashaad Penny at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Jamaal Williams vs. Seahawks ($6,100)

• Khalil Herbert at Giants ($5,700)

• Rashaad Penny at Lions ($4,900)

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Edwards-Helaire has had a great start to the season, scoring 14-plus fantasy points in each of his first three games. And while that makes it tough to sit him, I’d beware of a matchup in Tampa Bay. Their defense has allowed the fewest points to runners, including holding Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon to a combined 11.5 points in Week 3.

Sit ‘Em



Josh Jacobs vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 14.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Titans. I would temper expectations this week, however, as the Broncos have allowed just one back to score more than 14 fantasy points against them in their last eight games dating back to last season. At best, Jacobs should be a risk-reward flex option.



Travis Etienne at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I was on the Etienne bandwagon in the preseason, but he's been a disappointment as James Robinson and his healed Achilles has been running roughshod over defenses. Etienne did see 16 touches a week ago in Los Angeles, but he still managed just 10.5 fantasy points. I'd fade him again, as the Jaguars face a tough Eagles defense on their home field.

J.K. Dobbins vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): It was nice to see Dobbins back on the field after suffering a serious knee/leg injury last year, but the Ravens limited him to just 26 snaps and nine touches. While those totals should increase each week as we move forward, I'd still beware him against the Bills. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to backs this season, and Dobbins will remain limited.



Cam Akers at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Akers saw 12 touches to just four for Darrell Henderson last week, but this is still a committee situation. Akers also scored just 10.1 points despite finding the end zone, and Henderson played the same number of snaps. I see Akers as a flex starter at best against a Niners defense that has allowed the fewest points to runners in their last eight games.

More Sits

• Chase Edmonds at Bengals (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

• Miles Sanders vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Rams (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)



DFS Fades

• Miles Sanders at Eagles ($6,000)

• Josh Jacobs vs. Broncos ($5,500)

• Damien Harris at Packers ($5,300)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!