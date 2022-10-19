Micah Parsons and the Dallas ‘D’ will be playing angry against the Lions.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 defenses

1. Buccaneers D/ST at Panthers

2. Patriots D/ST vs. Bears (MNF)

3. Cowboys D/ST vs. Lions

4. Packers D/ST at Commanders

5. Bengals D/ST vs. Falcons

6. Dolphins D/ST vs. Steelers

7. Ravens D/ST vs. Browns

8. Broncos D/ST vs. Jets

9. Cardinals D/ST vs. Saints (TNF)

10. Titans D/ST vs. Colts

Byes: Bills, Eagles, Rams, Vikings

Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Cowboys D/ST vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Cowboys D/ST scored just four fantasy points last week, but this unit will rebound in a home contest against the Lions. The Patriots D/ST scored a bananas 22 fantasy points against Detroit back in Week 5, and the Dallas D will be motivated after a difficult loss to Philadelphia.

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers D/ST failed to meet expectations last week, scoring a meager three fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. I’d expect them to bounce back this week, as a matchup against P.J. Walker or Jacob Eason and the hapless Panthers should cure what ails them.

More Starts

• Patriots D/ST vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Packers D/ST at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Bengals D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Giants D/ST at Jaguars ($2,900)

• Jets D/ST at Broncos ($2,600)

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

49ers D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners defense flopped in a big way last week, scoring just three fantasy points in a surprising loss to the Falcons. This week’s matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs couldn’t be much worse, and the 49ers are dealing with some major injuries heading into this week.

Sit ‘Em

Panthers D/ST vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Panthers defense has put up at least nine fantasy points in two of its last three games, but I’d be wary of this unit against Tom Brady and what should be a salty Buccaneers offense. Opposing defenses have averaged fewer than five fantasy points against them this season.

More Sits

• Steelers D/ST at Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Falcons D/ST at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Seahawks D/ST at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Chiefs D/ST at 49ers ($3,200)

• Jaguars D/ST vs. Giants ($2,900)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Daniel Carlson vs. Texans

2. Justin Tucker vs. Browns

3. Evan McPherson vs. Falcons

5. Ryan Succop at Panthers

6. Harrison Butker at 49ers

7. Brandon McManus vs. Jets

8. Jason Sanders vs. Steelers

9. Dustin Hopkins vs. Seahawks

10. Younghoe Koo at Bengals

Byes: Lions, Raiders, Texans, Titans

Week 7 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Younghoe Koo at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has recorded a combined five fantasy points in his last two games, but a matchup in Cincinnati should help him rebound. Their defense has allowed a league-high 22 field goal attempts, 20 field-goal conversions and an average of 13.2 fantasy points to opposing kickers.

More Starts

• Brett Maher vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Brandon McManus vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Riley Patterson vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Graham Gano at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gano enters this week as the fourth-best kicker in fantasy football, but a matchup against the Jaguars could be enough to cool him down. Their defense has allowed just six field goals this season and opposing kickers have averaged a mere 5.5 fantasy points against them in 2022.

More Sits

• Nick Folk vs. Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Chris Boswell at Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Cade York at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!