The New England Patriots (3-3) host the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are favored by 10.5 at SI Sportsbook, even without the starting QB being named yet. Whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones, though, it should be the Patriots that come out on top. Damien Harris is expected to play after missing last week with an injury.

The game total is set at 40.5, the third lowest of the week- and you’ll see that reflected in the player props. With all of that in mind, here are a few player props worth considering for Monday night’s tilt.

David Montgomery under 51.5 rushing yards (-120)

David Montgomery over 10.5 receiving yards (-133)

Chicago is a run-first team, averaging 170.7 rushing yards per game (second in the NFL), but the Patriots are allowing only 119 yards per game to RBs and they have yet to allow a rushing TD. Not only that, but Montgomery has yet to prove he is the best back in Chicago. Recent reports that Chicago will “ride the hot hand” doesn’t seem to bode well for Montgomery with Khalil Herbert waiting in the wings. Montgomery should be able to retain his passing down role, but look for Herbert to share in the early down work and put a cap on his yards in this matchup. Monty has gone under this rushing prop in three of five contests played this year, while exceeding this receiving prop in four of five.

Darnell Mooney under 45.5 receiving yards (-120)

Darnell Mooney is the clear number one receiver in Chicago’s offense and that’s exactly why I am fading him. He leads the team in targets (33) across six games. That’s an average of just over five targets per game, and 40.2 yards per game, which isn’t that flashy to begin with. Bill Belichick will easily take Mooney out of the game plan and force Justin Fields to throw to the likes of Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown instead.

Equanimeous St. Brown over 13.5 receiving yards (-120)

Equanimeous St. Brown over 1.5 catches (+125)

Yes, I know he didn’t see a target last week, but even still St. Brown is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game this year, and Mooney will likely get the Belichick treatment in which the Patriots take out the opponent’s top threat.

