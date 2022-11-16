Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce at Chargers

2. Mark Andrews vs. Panthers

3. George Kittle at Cardinals

4. T.J. Hockenson vs. Cowboys

5. Dalton Schultz at Vikings

6. Cole Kmet at Falcons

7. Pat Freiermuth vs. Bengals

8. Greg Dulcich vs. Raiders

9. Tyler Higbee at Saints

10. Kyle Pitts vs. Bears

Byes: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Schultz at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz appears to have regained his 2021 form, scoring 30.8 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s also put up an average of 13.6 points since Dak Prescott returned to the starting role. I’d keep him in your fantasy lineups this week, as the Cowboys face a Vikings defense that’s allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Start ‘Em

Greg Dulcich vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Dulcich put up a stinker last week, scoring just 2.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Titans. Still, I’m sticking with him in what is a great matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has given up at least 9.7 points to six tight ends, including Geoff Swaim, Jordan Akins and Kylen Granson. Dulcich should also see more opportunities with Jerry Jeudy injured.

Pat Freiermuth at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth has posted just 17.3 points in his last two games, but I’d keep him active at a thin tight end position. This week’s matchup against the Bengals isn’t great on paper, but the Penn State alum did beat them for 12.5 fantasy points back in Week 1. He’s also seen at least seven targets in four of his last five games, so Freiermuth is getting his chances.

Cole Kmet at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet has been on absolute fire, scoring five touchdowns in his last three games. During that period, he’s averaged a solid 15.4 fantasy points. I’d keep him active this week too, as Kmet faces a Falcons defense that’s allowed seven different tight ends to score at least 9.7 points against them. Overall, Atlanta has surrendered the eighth-most points to the position.

More Starts

• Tyler Conklin at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Foster Moreau at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Greg Dulcich vs. Raiders ($3,800)

• Foster Moreau at Broncos ($3,700)

• Tyler Conklin at Patriots ($3,400)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Kyle Pitts vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts’s struggles were back on display last week, as he scored just 4.8 points in a loss to the Panthers. Next on the schedule is a date with the Bears, who have allowed fewer than nine fantasy points a game to tight ends this season. What’s more, just two players at the position have put up more than 8.2 fantasy points against Chicago’s defense. Pitts remains a risk.

Sit ‘Em

Dawson Knox vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Knox has recorded at least nine points in three of his last four games, so he’s been a viable starter for fantasy fans. Still, he’s seen four or fewer targets in three of those contests and an upcoming matchup against the Browns isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed just one tight end to score more than 10 fantasy points, so Knox is in a difficult spot.

Taysom Hill vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hill had a few early-season heroics, but he’s fallen on hard fantasy times lately. The versatile tight end has scored fewer than nine points in four of his last five games, including his last two contests where he’s scored a combined 1.2 points. The Rams have allowed two touchdowns and the second-fewest points to tight ends, so Hill should be on the sidelines.

Hunter Henry vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry has been a disappointment for fantasy fans this season, scoring single digit points in all but one game. Even with four teams on a bye at what is a thin position, I’d keep him on the sidelines in a matchup against the Jets. The last time these two AFC East rivals battled it out, Henry was held to one catch for 22 yards and 3.2 fantasy points in a 22-17 win.

More Sits

• Austin Hooper at Packers (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Harrison Bryant at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Kyle Pitts vs. Bears ($4,400)

• Hayden Hurst at Steelers ($3,500)

• Hunter Henry vs. Jets ($3,300)

