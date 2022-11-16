Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson vs. Cowboys

2. Stefon Diggs vs. Browns

3. DeAndre Hopkins vs. 49ers

4. CeeDee Lamb at Vikings

5. Davante Adams at Broncos

6. A.J. Brown at Colts

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Giants

8. Tee Higgins at Steelers

9. Terry McLaurin at Texans

10. Chris Olave vs. Rams



Byes: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks



Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Tee Higgins at Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Higgins hasn't seen his numbers rise without Ja'Marr Chase, as he scored fewer than 14 points in his last two games. Still, I'm keeping him in starting lineups against the Steelers. Their pass defense has struggled, allowing the second-most points to wideouts and the third-most points to perimeter receivers. That makes Higgins a viable No. 1 option.

Start ‘Em



Rondale Moore vs. 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Moore has been on a real tear, scoring 14-plus points in three straight games, during which time he's been targeted 31 times. With Zach Ertz out of action with a bum knee, those targets will no doubt continue against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to slot receivers, where Moore runs around 55% of his routes.



Gabe Davis vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Davis has been up and down in the stat sheets, though he is coming off a 21.3-point performance. I'd flex him this week, as Davis faces a Browns defense that has allowed seven touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers. Overall, the position scored 15-plus fantasy points eight times, including four with over 20 points in 2022.

Darnell Mooney at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mooney has been a bit uneven in the stat sheets, scoring single-digit points in two of his last four games. Still, a plus matchup against the Falcons makes him a nice flex option this week. Their defense has given up the most fantasy points to wideouts, including the second most points to perimeter receivers, so Mooney should find success in this NFC contest.



Kadarius Toney at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Toney looked good last week, scoring a touchdown and 19 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman both banged up, the former Giant is worth a look against the Chargers. Their defense has allowed 13 or more points to eight wide receivers, including six who have scored more than 18 fantasy points.

More Starts

• Chris Olave vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Tyler Boyd at Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Josh Palmer vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)



DFS Bargains

• Gabe Davis vs. Browns ($6,300)

• Darnell Mooney at Falcons ($5,400)

• Darius Slayton vs. Lions ($5,000)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman’s value is on the rise with Matt Ryan back under center, but this week’s matchup against CB Darius Slay and the Eagles makes him a gamble. Their defense has allowed just four scores to perimeter receivers, and just four players who started their routes out wide have put up more than 9.7 fantasy points. Pittman is a risk-reward No. 2 option.

Sit ‘Em



DeVonta Smith at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith has scored single digits in three of his last six games, so he’s by no means been a reliable fantasy option. He’s also tough to trust when the matchup isn’t favorable, and that’s the case against the Colts. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the third-fewest points to perimeter receivers, so Smith could be in for a difficult fantasy afternoon.



Adam Thielen vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Thielen has struggled to put up good numbers in recent weeks, scoring single-digit points in three of his last five games, including each of the last two since the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson. So while this week's matchup against the Cowboys isn't bad on paper, it's tough to see Thielen as more than a touchdown-dependent flex option this weekend.

Drake London vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London got off the fantasy schneid last week, scoring 14.8 points in a loss to Carolina. However, it was his first game in double digits since Week 3, and the Bears have been tough on perimeter receivers. In fact, their defense has surrendered just two touchdowns and the second-fewest points to the position this season. Drake is a risk-reward flex at best.



Curtis Samuel at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Samuel has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, so he'll be in the flex conversation in most leagues. Remember, though, that the Texans have been tough on enemy wideouts. In fact, their defense has given up just four touchdowns and the third-fewest points to the position (mostly because opposing teams run the ball effectively against them).

More Sits

• Diontae Johnson vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Brandin Cooks vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Allen Robinson at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• Davante Adams at Broncos ($8,700)

• Amari Cooper at Bills ($6,400)

• DeVonta Smith at Colts ($6,200)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:



• Waiver Wire Pickups Week 11

• Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways

• Fantasy Fallout: Kupp Injury Torments Tinseltown

• Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

• Early Look at Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

• NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Rule Week 10

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!