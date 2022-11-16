Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes at Chargers

2. Josh Allen vs. Browns

3. Justin Fields at Falcons

4. Jalen Hurts at Colts

5. Lamar Jackson vs. Panthers

6. Joe Burrow at Steelers

7. Dak Prescott at Vikings

8. Kyler Murray vs. 49ers

9. Justin Herbert vs. Chiefs

10. Daniel Jones vs. Lions

Byes: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Jamie Sabau/USA Today Sports

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Fields at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fields has been the best quarterback in fantasy football over the last four weeks, averaging a bananas 32.9 points including over 39 points in two straight games. He needs to be active in all leagues against the Falcons, who have allowed the eighth-most points to quarterbacks. Their defense has allowed 18-plus points to the position five times this season.

Start ‘Em

Joe Burrow at Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow’s numbers haven’t been great over the last two games, as he’s averaged just 16.3 fantasy points. Still, I like him to rebound (with or without Ja’Marr Chase) in a plus matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed 17 touchdowns and more than 19 points per game to quarterbacks, and Burrow beat them for 18.2 points way back in Week 1.

Dak Prescott at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Prescott and the Cowboys had a bad loss in Green Bay last week, but he still scored over 19 fantasy points in the game. I like him to produce a nice stat line this week in what should be a high-scoring affair in Minnesota against a Vikings defense that’s allowed 17-plus points to five quarterbacks. That includes three players who have had over 19 points.

Daniel Jones vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones can be inconsistent in the stat sheets, but he has scored 18-plus points in two of his last three games. That includes an 18.3-point performance in last week’s win over the Texans. Next up is a date with the Lions, who have allowed six quarterbacks to score more than 18 points including five with more than 24 and two others with over 31 points.

Jimmy Garoppolo at Cardinals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Garoppolo didn’t have a huge stat line last week, scoring 15.9 points in a win over the Chargers. That’s been his floor in the last five games, and that’s not bad for 2022. I like him as a streamer against the Cardinals, who have surrendered 18-plus points to six different quarterbacks, including three QBs who have scored over 26 points.

More Starts

• Aaron Rodgers vs. Titans (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

• Russell Wilson vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Dak Prescott at Vikings ($6,600)

• Russell Wilson vs. Raiders ($5,800)

• Daniel Jones vs. Lions ($5,700)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Derek Carr at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Carr has posted good numbers in his last two games, averaging around 18 fantasy points in losses to the Jaguars and Colts. I’d beware him this week, though, as he’ll face an AFC West nemesis in the Broncos. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to quarterbacks, and Carr has averaged a meager 12.5 fantasy points in 16 career games against them.

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill at Packers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime): Tannehill is coming off his best fantasy game of the season, scoring 19.4 points in a win over the Broncos. Still, he’ll be hard to trust in traditional fantasy leagues against the Packers. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just under 13 fantasy points per game to the position in their first 10 contests.

Matt Ryan vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ryan got the surprise start last week and had a strong performance, scoring 22.7 points in a win over the Raiders. And while he’s scored 22-plus points in two of his last three games, I’m still sitting him in a bad matchup against the Eagles. No team in the league is allowing fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks, so Ryan will be hard pressed to make a serious impact.

Matthew Stafford at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford (concussion) missed last week’s loss to the Cardinals, so his status is in question when the Rams face the Saints. Even if he’s active, however, Stafford can’t be trusted in fantasy leagues. The Rams are going to be without Cooper Kupp, which puts a major dent into the offense and Stafford’s appeal. This Rams offense is a mess, so don’t risk it.

Jared Goff at Giants (1 p.m., Fox): Goff can be a matchup-based starter in most fantasy leagues, but this week’s game against the Giants isn’t a favorable one. Their defense has allowed just 10 touchdown passes this season, and just three players at the position have scored more than 16.9 points against them. So unless you’re in a multi-quarterback league, Goff should be on the fantasy sidelines.

More Sits

• Taylor Heinicke at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Kenny Pickett vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Kirk Cousins vs. Cowboys ($6,100)

• Derek Carr at Broncos ($5,600)

• Matthew Stafford at Saints ($5,500)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

• Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways

• Fantasy Fallout: Kupp Injury Torments Tinseltown

• Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

• Early Look at Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

• Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Update

• MMQB: Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!