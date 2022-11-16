Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Ravens D/ST vs. Panthers

2. Eagles D/ST at Colts

3. 49ers D/ST at Cardinals

4. Bills D/ST vs. Browns

5. Patriots D/ST vs. Jets

6. Jets D/ST at Patriots

7. Cowboys D/ST at Vikings

8. Bengals D/ST at Steelers

9. Broncos D/ST vs. Raiders

10. Rams D/ST at Saints

Byes: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

Veteran Calais Campbell anchors the Baltimore Ravens defensive line. Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The return of Baker Mayfield as the Panthers’ quarterback makes the Ravens defense a solid option. In his first three starts for Carolina, Mayfield was sacked eight times and turned the ball over three times. Coming off a bye, Baltimore D/ST could be added off the waiver wire, too.

Start ‘Em

Bengals D/ST at Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bengals are coming off a bye, and a good matchup against the Steelers makes them a streamer. Over the last four weeks, Pittsburgh has allowed 14 sacks and turned the ball over five times. Their offense has also averaged just 14.3 points per game in that time.

More Starts

• Patriots D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Broncos D/ST vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• 49ers D/ST at Cardinals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

• Rams D/ST at Saints ($2,900)

• Jets D/ST at Patriots ($2,800)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Vikings D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Vikings defense put up an impressive 15 fantasy points last week in Buffalo, but I wouldn’t chase the points. The Cowboys have one of the better offenses in the league, and opposing D/ST units have averaged the fourth-fewest fantasy points against them this season.

Sit ‘Em

Cardinals D/ST vs. 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Arizona’s D/ST recorded what is a respectable eight fantasy points in last weekend’s win over the Rams, but I’d fade this unit in a tough matchup against the 49ers. Defenses have recorded a modest 18 sacks against them, and their offense has averaged 25.3 points since Week 7.

More Sits

• Browns D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Steelers D/ST vs. Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Chargers D/ST vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Fades

• Falcons D/ST vs. Bears ($3,300)

• Cowboys D/ST at Vikings ($3,200)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Justin Tucker vs. Panthers

2. Tyler Bass vs. Browns

3. Harrison Butker at Chargers

4. Evan McPherson at Steelers

5. Graham Gano vs. Lions

6. Daniel Carlson at Broncos

7. Brett Maher at Vikings

8. Nick Folk vs. Jets

9. Robbie Gould at Cardinals

10. Cairo Santos at Falcons

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Daniel Carlson at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Carlson has struggled in the last two weeks, scoring just 10 combined points including two in a loss to the Colts. I’d stick with him, though, as Carlson faces a Broncos defense in the thin air at Mile High that’s allowed 22 field-goal attempts and the third-most points to kickers.

More Starts

• Harrison Butker at Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Nick Folk vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Cairo Santos at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Cade York at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): York is coming off a five-point stinker in Miami, and this week’s matchup in Buffalo makes him a fade in fantasy leagues. Their defense has only allowed just 15 field-goal attempts (11 conversions), and kickers are averaging fewer than six fantasy points per game when facing the Bills.

More Sits

• Mason Crosby vs. Titans (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Younghoe Koo vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Brandon McManus vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

