I've said this before but it bears repeating given the volume of questions I get asked. The wide variety of IDP leagues makes it difficult to pinpoint roster percentages, so not every recommendation may be a good fit for your league. Generally, if you play in a shallow format with a total of 24 or fewer IDP starters across the league (two per team), these recommendations are at least a layer too deep for you. For specifics, it's always best to consume a lot of IDP content to get a feel for the landscape from multiple points of view.



So if you're playing in that more shallow IDP format, you can just head over to FantasyPros consensus IDP rankings and that should be plenty. These rankings are more geared toward a tackle-heavy scoring system.



Finally, I'd like to recommend avoiding DT and CB players unless your league specifically requires them as starters. Generally, defensive ends are more productive than defensive tackles. Generally, safeties are more productive than cornerbacks. There are exceptions but they are very limited in number. There's maybe a half dozen DTs I would consider to be among the top 50 defensive linemen. There's maybe 10 CBs I would consider to be among the top 50 defensive backs.



If you have any IDP waiver or lineup questions, I'm happy to help and you can contact me on Twitter @mattkdelima. Before I offer the latest IDP information, please go back and check the names on the Week 11 IDP waiver wire list.



Note: For each player, I provide a rest of season (ROS) ranking and their percentage of defensive snaps played in their most recent game. For example, Derwin James would be a DB1+, meaning a defensive back ranked 1-12 (DB1) and the plus sign meaning on the high-end (1-4). DL3- would be a defensive lineman ranked 25-36 (DL3) and the minus means on the low-end, specifically 33-36. Recommendation thresholds based on MFL data: DL (less than or equal to 8% rostered), LB (less than or equal to 11% rostered), DB (less than or equal to 8% rostered).



Notable IDP injuries

• Cowboys DL1+/LB1 Micah Parsons (knee)

• Lions CB2+/DB5 Jeff Okudah (concussion)

• Bears CB2-/DB6+ Kyler Gordon (concussion)

• Chargers LB7 Kenneth Murray (neck)

• Rams DT2/DL8 A'Shawn Robinson (knee)



More IDP Injuries: Ravens S Kyle Hamilton (knee), Falcons DT Ta'Quon Graham (knee), Broncos DL Jonathan Harris (knee), Broncos DL D.J. Jones (hand), Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill (calf), Giants CB Fabian Moreau (ribs), Bills DE A.J. Epenesa (ankle), Jets CB Michael Carter II (chest), Giants CB Adoree Jackson (knee)

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups

Defensive Linemen

DE Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

With four sacks in his last four games, Floyd has found a second wind since the Rams Week 7 bye. He also has 20 total tackles and three TFLs over that four-game span, making up half his season's total in less than half his games this season. Meaning, his production is trending up. DL5/LB8-, 89% Week 11 snaps played



DE Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

A dud in Week 10 and a Week 11 bye have put Nwosu back on the waiver wire in many IDP leagues. He has seven sacks and 40 total tackles on the season. DL3/LB7+, Bye

DE Lorenzo Carter, Atlanta Falcons

A generous mix of pass-rush and tackles have kept Carter afloat all season long. He had one of his better games this year in Week 11 against the Bears. He tallied four solos, one assist, one TFL and one sack. DL7/LB9, 77%



DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vita Vea missed Week 10 due to injury and the Bucs were on a bye in Week 11. A couple absences have freed him up in a lot of leagues. He has 6.5 sacks on the year, four in his last three contests. He's a space eater against the run and provides enough of a push to contribute as a pass-rusher—an ideal DT IDP starter. DT2/DL5-, Bye

More Defensive Linemen (< 8% rostered on MFL)

Defensive ends: Preston Smith (GB), Dorance Armstrong (DAL), Carl Granderson (NO), Jaelan Phillips (MIA), Dante Fowler (DAL), Michael Danna (KC), Carlos Dunlap (KC), Arnold Ebiketie (ATL), Jason Pierre-Paul (BAL)



Defensive tackles: Zach Sieler (MIA), Calais Campbell (BAL), Milton Williams, (PHI), Harrison Phillips (BUF)

Linebackers

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Milano had his best game of the year in Week 11 against the Browns, providing eight solos, four assists, one sack, three TFLs and one fumble recovery. He really shines against teams that lean toward the run and if Tremaine Edmunds misses more time, expectations and production should remain high. LB4+, 100% Week 11 snaps played



Jack Sanborn, Chicago Bears

Sanbron was at it again in Week 11, marking his third straight game with at least seven solos. His two sacks in Week 10 were probably a bit of a fluke, but that baseline tackle total is IDP gold. LB3+, 95%

Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

With De'Vondre Campbell out, it's been Walker's time to shine. He has 20 total tackles over his last two games, including two TFLs and a sack. The first-round rookie out of Georgia is well on his way to being a perennial IDP starter. LB4, 86%



Kaden Elliss, New Orleans Saints

The absence of Pete Werner has really opened up playing time for Elliss to shine. Over his last three games, he has 13 solos, 10 assists, two TFLs, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a PD. The 2019 seventh-rounder out of Idaho is really coming into his own and might be a sleeper to watch in 2023. LB5+, 92%

More Linebackers (< 11% rostered on MFL)

Cole Holcomb (WAS), Frankie Luvu (CAR), Willie Gay (KC), Tyrel Dodson (BUF), Sione Takitaki (CLE), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (CLE), Alex Singleton (DEN), Germaine Pratt (CIN), Ja'Whaun Bentley (NE), Quincy Williams (NYJ), Krys Barnes (GB), Justin Houston (BAL), Derrick Barnes (DET)

Defensive Backs

S Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers

Returning to the field for the first time since Week 4 after injury, Chinn picked up right where he left off. He put up seven solos and three assists against the Ravens and should be rostered across all IDP formats. DB3+, 100% Week 11 snaps played



S Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

It hasn't been flashy, but Joseph is doing enough to be at least a flex IDP. He had three solos, one INT and a PD in Week 11. We could use more tackles, but since he is the Lions' deep safety, Joseph relies more on coverage to generate points. DB4-, 99%

S Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

Kearse has been rock-solid over the past month. He is averaging over six total tackles in his last four games, along with two sacks, four TFLs, a fumble recovery and a PD over that same span. DB2, 100%



CB Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers

Douglas is certainly rostered in all CB-starter leagues, but he should garner some more attention in DB leagues and more shallow formats. He generates lots of tackles (43 solos) and any big plays will be a bonus. CB3+/D7, 100%

More Defensive Backs (< 7% rostered on MFL)

Safeties: Adrian Amos (GB), Ryan Neal (SEA), Will Harris (DET), John Johnson (CLE), Darrick Forrest (WAS), Camryn Bynum (MIN), Rodney McLeod (IND), Jordan Whitehead (NYJ), Xavier Woods (CAR), Duron Harmon (LV), Andrew Adams (TEN)



Cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey (BAL), Antonio Hamilton (ARI), Levi Wallace (PIT), D.J. Reed (NYJ), Taron Johnson (BUF), Cam Taylor-Britt (CIN), C.J. Henderson (CAR)

