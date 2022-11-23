The Ravens QB has been less than spectacular this season, but he’s ready for a big game in Jacksonville Sunday.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek HIll. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Rams

2. Josh Allen at Lions (Thur.)

3. Jalen Hurts vs. Packers

4. Justin Fields at Jets

5. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Texans

6. Lamar Jackson at Jaguars

7. Joe Burrow at Titans

8. Justin Herbert at Cardinals

9. Dak Prescott vs. Giants (Thur.)

10. Geno Smith vs. Raiders

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Lamar Jackson at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I never thought I’d have to include Jackson in this column, but he’s been very underwhelming. In fact, he’s just 15th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks since Week 4. That’s seven games! I’d keep the faith this week, though, as Jackson faces a Jaguars defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks since Week 8.

Start ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa has been on absolute fire, scoring 23-plus points in three straight games. The Texans have actually been tough on quarterbacks, allowing the third-fewest points per game at the position, but that’s because teams run all over their defense. Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones have all beaten Houston for 18-plus points, though, so start Tua.

Dak Prescott vs. Giants (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott has been pretty solid in recent weeks, scoring 19-plus points in each of his last three games. I think he’ll continue that hot streak against the Giants, who have allowed an average of 18.5 points to home quarterbacks. Prescott has also had success against the G-Men, posting an average of 18.9 fantasy points in his 11 career starts against them.

Geno Smith vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith continues to exceed all of our expectations, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’ll be a borderline No. 1 option this week, too, as Smith faces a Raiders team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. In fact, their defense has allowed 17-plus points to all but two opposing field generals in their 10 games.

Matt Ryan vs. Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Ryan put up a big stinker last week, scoring 8.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. Still, he’s posted 22-plus points in two of his last four games and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a viable one-week streamer. Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed the sixth-most points to opposing quarterbacks, including six who have scored 17.9 or more points.

More Starts

• Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Taylor Heinicke vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Geno Smith vs. Raiders ($6,000)

• Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Saints ($5,600)

• Taylor Heinicke vs. Falcons ($5,300)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Russell Wilson at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson has had great matchups in each of his last two games but he failed to score even 15 fantasy points in either. He’s now failed to score more than 14.2 points in five straight games, and I’d sit (or cut) him ahead of a game in Carolina. Believe it or not, the Panthers have held Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson to fewer than 16 points in 2022.

Sit ‘Em

Tom Brady at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brady and the Buccaneers have posted two straight wins, but his fantasy totals still haven’t been great. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 16 points in four of his last five games. He’ll be a risk-reward QB1 this week in Cleveland, as the Browns have held Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson to fewer than 15 points in games this season.

Kirk Cousins vs. Patriots (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Cousins and the Vikings offense were atrocious last week, and a Turkey Night matchup against the Patriots makes him a virtual must-sit. Cousins has always struggled in prime time, and facing New England won’t be a festive event. Their defense has held all but two quarterbacks to fewer than 16.5 fantasy points, so Cousins should be sidelined.

Aaron Rodgers at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Rodgers has scored 19-plus points in two straight games, but I have a hard time trusting him when the Packers face the Eagles. Their defense has allowed just nine touchdown passes and an average of 9.3 points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and they’ve been very tough at home. Unless you’re in a super flex league, Rodgers should be benched.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence has posted 18-plus points in three of his last five games, but this week’s matchup against the Ravens makes him a fade for me. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 8. What’s more, their defense hasn’t allowed more than 17.3 points to the position in six straight games.

More Sits

• Ryan Tannehill vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jared Goff vs. Bills (Thur. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Tom Brady at Browns ($5,800)

• Derek Carr at Seahawks ($5,700)

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Ravens ($5,500)

