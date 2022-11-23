Everyone loves the Chiefs’ offense, but it’s their defense that might feast this week against the Rams.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Chiefs D/ST vs. Rams

2. 49ers D/ST vs. Saints

3. Dolphins D/ST vs. Texans

4. Cowboys D/ST vs. Giants (Thur.)

5. Broncos D/ST at Panthers

6. Bills D/ST at Lions (Thur.)

7. Patriots D/ST at Vikings (Thur.)

8. Eagles D/ST vs. Packers

9. Jets D/ST vs. Bears

10. Buccaneers D/ST at Browns

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Chiefs D/ST vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chiefs D/ST posted a solid nine fantasy points last week, and a matchup against the Rams make this unit a strong option. Their quarterback position is a mess, Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve and they’ve committed 15 giveaways and allowed the third-most sacks (35).

Start ‘Em

49ers D/ST vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners had a strong, 11-point effort in a win over the Cardinals, and I’d start them again this week when they host the Saints. Defenses have averaged the fourth-most points against them, as Andy Dalton and crew have committed 19 giveaways and allowed 25 sacks.

More Starts

• Jets D/ST vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Dolphins D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Broncos D/ST at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Jets D/ST vs. Bears ($3,300)

• Bears D/ST at Jets ($3,200)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Packers D/ST at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Packers defense has been a matchup-based option alone this season, and a road contest against the Eagles is anything but favorable. Their offense has committed just nine giveaways this year, not to mention it’s averaged the third-most points (26.3 PPG) after 11 weeks.

Sit ‘Em

Cardinals D/ST vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Arizona’s defense ranks in the top 12 in fantasy points scored, but I’d still beware a matchup against Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Their offense has committed just 12 giveaways and allowed 18 sacks, so the Cardinals could have trouble generating many points.

More Sits

• Giants D/ST at Cowboys (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Rams D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Browns D/ST vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

• Seahawks D/ST vs. Raiders ($3,500)

• Bengals D/ST at Titans ($3,200)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Tyler Bass at Lions (Thur.)

2. Harrison Butker vs. Rams

3. Brett Maher vs. Giants (Thur.)

4. Evan McPherson at Titans

5. Justin Tucker at Jaguars

6. Ryan Succop at Browns

7. Daniel Carlson at Seahawks

8. Robbie Gould vs. Saints

9. Nick Folk at Vikings (Thur.)

10. Jason Myers vs. Raiders

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Ryan Succop at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Succop is in a good spot to produce this week, as he faces a Browns defense that’s surrendered eight or more points to seven kickers this season. That includes Tyler Bass, who scored 21 points against them last week. In all, Cleveland has allowed 9.5 points per game to kickers.

More Starts

• Robbie Gould vs. Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Brent Maher vs. Giants (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Nick Folk at Vikings (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Greg Zuerlein vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Believe it or not, Zuerlein ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points among kickers. The problem is that the Jets offense is a mess (but it’s not Zach Wilson’s fault!), and the Bears have allowed just 12 field goal conversions and an average of 6.4 fantasy points a game to kickers in 2022.

More Sits

• Wil Lutz at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Mason Crosby at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Cade York vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

