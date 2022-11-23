Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Austin Ekeler at Cardinals

2. Derrick Henry vs. Bengals

3. Christian McCaffrey vs. Saints

4. Jonathan Taylor vs. Steelers (MNF)

5. Josh Jacobs at Seahawks

6. Ken Walker vs. Raiders

7. Rhamondre Stevenson at Vikings (Thur.)

8. Saquon Barkley at Cowboys (Thur.)

9. Travis Etienne vs. Ravens

10. Tony Pollard vs. Giants (Thur.)



Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson Jr. has been on fire since he landed in Miami, scoring a combined 38.5 fantasy points against the Bears and Browns. He has another tasty matchup next on the schedule, as Wilson Jr. will go up against a Texans defense, allowing the most fantasy points to backs. In fact, six runners have scored more than 23 points against Houston this season.

Start ‘Em



Rhamondre Stevenson at Vikings (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Stevenson has seen his fantasy point totals drop in three straight games. Damien Harris started last week in a win over the Jets. Still, Stevenson saw a 43% touch share and remains the top fantasy runner in that backfield. I'd expect him to have a nice stat line in Minnesota against a defense that can be soft against opposing runners.



Tony Pollard vs. Giants (Thur. 4:20 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard has been on a real tear in the stat sheets, averaging a bananas 30.8 fantasy points in his last three games. He also saw a 32% touch share last week, even with Ezekiel Elliott back in action, so the Cowboys have enough touches for both backs in the offense. The Giants' defense has also allowed the ninth-most points to backs since Week 8.

Antonio Gibson vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson isn't putting up huge totals, but he has scored 13-plus points in four of his last six games and remains a big part of the Commanders' offense. He'll be in the RB2 or flex conversation this week, as Gibson faces a great matchup against the Falcons. Since Week 8, their defense has given up an average of more than 27 points a game to backs.



Devin Singletary at Lions (Thur. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary has scored a combined 33.4 fantasy points in his last two games. I like him as a flex option in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions. While their defense has been better against backs in recent weeks, Detroit has still allowed 11-plus points to 10 runners, including four who have recorded more than 17 points against them.

More Starts

• David Montgomery at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• James Conner vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Rachaad White at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Texans ($5,900)

• Antonio Gibson vs. Falcons ($5,400)

• Latavius Murray at Panthers ($5,000)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Cordarrelle Patterson at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Patterson has become a committee back as the Falcons continue to use Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley in the offense. That's evident in the 18 combined touches he's had during the last two weeks. This week, he'll be a risk against the upstart Commanders, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs since Week 8.

Sit ‘Em



D’Andre Swift vs. Bills (Thur. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has hit the end zone in his last two games but hasn't equated to big-time fantasy production. In fact, Swift has scored just 20.4 combined points in those contests as the Lions use Jamaal Williams as their lead back and continue to limit Swift's touches (20 in his last three games). The Bills can be tough on runners too, so Swift is a real risk.



D’Onta Foreman vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This one pains me, as I'm a big fan of Foreman. Unfortunately, a bad matchup against the Broncos makes him a fade as more than a low-end flex. Their defense has held backs like Derrick Henry, Rashaad Penny and Dameon Pierce to fewer than 10 points in games earlier this season, so I'd temper expectations in what could be a low-scoring affair.

Cam Akers at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Akers led the Rams backfield in terms of carries last week, but it's still hard to trust anyone in this committee. The Rams have questions at quarterback with Matthew Stafford (concussion) injured, and their offensive line is among the worst in the league in run blocking. So, while a game against the Chiefs is favorable on paper, I'd still beware of Akers this week.



Isiah Pacheco vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Pacheco continues to start for the Chiefs, and his 107 rushing yards last week in Los Angeles was a career-high. But while he's trending in the right direction regarding usage, Pacheco still needs to be a consistent point scorer. In fact, he's compiled just 16.9 points in his last two games. I'd consider him a low-end flex starter in a matchup against the Rams.

More Sits

• Damien Harris at Vikings (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Kareem Hunt vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• A.J. Dillon at Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)



DFS Fades

• Alvin Kamara at 49ers ($7,300)

• Dameon Pierce at Dolphins ($6,100)

• Cordarrelle Patterson at Commanders ($6,000)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

• Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

• NFL DFS Thanksgiving Day Picks

• Week 12 IDP Waiver Wire

• Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs

• Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

• NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Cowboys Make Claim for No. 1 Spot

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!