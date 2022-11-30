Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses



1. Cowboys D/ST vs. Colts

2. Ravens D/ST vs. Broncos

3. Bills D/ST vs. Patriots (TNF)

4. Buccaneers D/ST vs. Saints (MNF)

5. Browns D/ST at Texans

6. Seahawks D/ST at Rams

7. Jets D/ST at Vikings

8. Eagles D/ST vs. Titans

9. Patriots D/ST vs. Bills (TNF)

10. Steelers D/ST at Falcons

Byes: Cardinals, Panthers

Patrick Queen and the Ravens defense should feast on a struggling Denver offense. Evan Habeeb/USA Today Sports

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens D/ST is among the best in fantasy football, and a matchup against Russell Wilson and Denver makes it a must start. Wilson has thrown just eight touchdown passes, and he’s been sacked 36 times. The Broncos also average the fewest points (14.3 PPG) in the league.

Start ‘Em

Browns D/ST at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Defenses have scored the third-most points when facing the Texans, including a Dolphins D/ST that posted 18 against them last week. That’s good news for the Browns, who will no doubt be one of the more popular streaming options against Kyle Allen and this struggling offense.

More Starts

• Buccaneers D/ST vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Cowboys D/ST vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Seahawks D/ST at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Packers D/ST at Bears ($3,000)

• Jets D/ST at Vikings ($2,600)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Dolphins D/ST at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Dolphins defense is coming off a huge, 18-point performance in a win over the Texans. Don’t chase the points this week, though, as a difficult roadie against the Niners is next on the slate. They’ve allowed just 19 sacks and have committed a mere 13 giveaways in their 11 games.

Sit ‘Em

Rams D/ST vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams D/ST has been a huge disappointment this season, and now the team is dealing with an injury to DL Aaron Donald (ankle). With offensive issues that keeps the defense on the field too long and a game against a good Seahawks offense next on the schedule, I’d drop L.A. this week.

More Sits

• Bengals D/ST vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Broncos D/ST at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Saints D/ST at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

• Vikings D/ST vs. Jets ($3,700)

• Chiefs D/ST at Bengals ($3,500)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Justin Tucker vs. Broncos

2. Harrison Butker at Bengals

3. Brett Maher vs. Colts

4. Tyler Bass at Patriots (TNF)

5. Daniel Carlson vs. Chargers

6. Evan McPherson vs. Chiefs

7. Ryan Succop vs. Saints (MNF)

8. Jason Myers at Rams

9. Case York at Texans

10. Robbie Gould vs. Dolphins

Byes: Cardinals, Panthers

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Ryan Succop vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Succop has scored a mere eight points in his last two games, but I’d keep him in fantasy lineups for this week’s game against the Saints. Their defense has allowed nine or more fantasy points to seven kickers, including six who have scored double digits and two over 16 points.

More Starts

• Jason Myers at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Cade York at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Greg Zuerlein at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Jake Elliott vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott is coming off a huge, 12-point performance against the Packers, but I wouldn’t chase the points ahead of Week 13. He had scored just 16 combined points in his previous four games, and the Titans have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2022.

More Sits

• Nick Folk vs. Bills (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Wil Lutz at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Mason Crosby at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

