The Steelers tight end didn’t do much on Monday night, but don’t give up on him this week.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce at Bengals

2. Mark Andrews vs. Broncos

3. George Kittle vs. Dolphins

4. T.J. Hockenson vs. Jets

5. Pat Freiermuth at Falcons

6. Dalton Schultz vs. Colts

7. David Njoku at Texans

8. Dawson Knox at Patriots (TNF)

9. Gerald Everett at Raiders

10. Foster Moreau vs. Chargers

Byes: Cardinals, Panthers

Pat Freiermuth didn’t do much last week, but he has a plus matchup against the Falcons. Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Pat Freiermuth at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season but overall, he’s been a reliable cog for most fantasy managers. What’s more, a positive matchup against the Falcons makes him a top-10 option at the position. While their defense has allowed just two scores to tight ends, it’s also surrendered an average of close to 13 fantasy points per game.

Start ‘Em

David Njoku at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Njoku is back to being a viable fantasy starter, scoring 13.9 points in a win over the Buccaneers. I consider him a top-12 option this week, too, as the Browns travel to Houston to face the Texans. Their defense hasn’t given up many points to tight ends, but the fantasy relevant players at the position have done well against them. Njoku should be next in that line.

Evan Engram at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Engram has been tough to trust in recent weeks, scoring a combined 7.6 fantasy points in his last three games. He does have a nice matchup against the Lions next on the slate though, so he’ll be worth a look if you’re desperate at tight end. Their defense has allowed seven scores and the fourth-most points to the position, not to mention a 75% catch rate in 2022.

Tyler Conklin at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Conklin is a total dart throw, as he’s scored eight or fewer points in three straight games and six of his last seven on the season. He does have a revenge game on tap against the Vikings, who have given up nine-plus fantasy points to six tight ends including 15.3 points to Hunter Henry last week. So, if you’re desperate for a tight end, Conklin is worth a look this week.

More Starts

• Dawson Knox at Patriots (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Dalton Schultz vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

• David Njoku at Texans ($3,900)

• Tyler Conklin at Vikings ($3,100)

• Evan Engram at Lions ($3,000)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Tyler Higbee vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Higbee has one of the best matchups on paper, as the Seahawks have allowed the second-most points to tight ends. The problem is the Rams quarterback position is a disaster, which is part of the reason he didn’t see a target last week. What’s more, half of his snaps saw him left on the line of scrimmage to block. Higbee is a high-end No. 2 option.

Sit ‘Em

Cole Kmet vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet’s hot streak has gone ice cold, as he’s scored a combined 12.2 fantasy points in his last two games after scoring 45.4 points in the previous two. With Justin Fields banged up and Darnell Mooney out for the season, defenses should be looking to keep Kmet in check. That starts with the Packers, who have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

Noah Fant at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Fant has been tough to trust in fantasy, as he’s scored fewer than seven points in four of his last five games. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Rams, who have held the likes of George Kittle, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz to fewer than five fantasy points in games this season. Fant also continues to split time with Will Dissly at the position.

Mike Gesicki at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Gesicki has scored a combined 6.4 fantasy points in his last three games, during which time he’s seen just six targets. The veteran is super touchdown dependent, and he’s only scored in three of his 11 games on the season. Gesicki also has a bad matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed just two touchdowns and the third-fewest points to enemy tight ends.

More Sits

• Hunter Henry vs. Bills (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Cade Otton vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

• Cole Kmet at Bears ($3,800)

• Tyler Higbee vs. Seahawks ($3,700)

• Mike Gesicki at 49ers ($3,300)

