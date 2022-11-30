Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Stefon Diggs at Patriots (TNF)

2. Tyreek Hill at 49ers

3. Davante Adams vs. Chargers

4. Justin Jefferson vs. Jets

5. CeeDee Lamb vs. Colts

6. Chris Godwin vs. Saints (MNF)

7. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Chiefs

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaguars

9. Jaylen Waddle at 49ers

10. A.J. Brown vs. Titans



Byes: Cardinals, Panthers



Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Garrett Wilson at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson is coming off a monster game in the stat sheets, scoring 26.4 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. He could have another big game this week, as the rookie faces a Vikings defense that has given it up to wideouts. In fact, Minnesota has allowed the most points to perimeter receivers. Wilson is a viable No. 2 fantasy option with Mike White.

Start ‘Em



Christian Kirk at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kirk was a disappointment for fantasy fans last week, scoring just 8.1 points, while Zay Jones got more of the production. Still, I'm sticking with him in what is a plus matchup against the Lions. Their pass defense has been bad against wideouts and, more notably, against the slot, allowing the third-most points to the position. Start Kirk with confidence.



Courtland Sutton at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton has been consistent in the stat sheets, scoring 12-plus points in three straight games. If the Broncos are without Jerry Jeudy once again, I will keep starting Sutton in a plus matchup in Baltimore. Their defense has struggled against perimeter receivers, allowing the fifth-most points, and the position has a 65.2% catch rate against them.

DeVonta Smith vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith's numbers haven't been great in recent weeks, as he's scored single digits in three of his last five games. Still, he's seeing plenty of targets and an upcoming matchup against the Titans makes him a viable flex option. Their pass defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, where Smith has run 77.1% of his routes.



George Pickens at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pickens has scored double-digit points in three straight games, and this week's matchup in Atlanta makes him a nice flex option. Their defense has struggled against perimeter receivers, allowing nine touchdowns and the seventh-most points to the position. The Falcons have surrendered 13 scores and the fourth-most fantasy points to enemy wideouts.

More Starts

• Chris Olave at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Brandon Aiyuk vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Josh Palmer at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Garrett Wilson at Vikings ($5,300)

• Christian Watson at Bears ($5,200)

• George Pickens at Falcons ($5,100)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Brandin Cooks vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks has failed to score more than 11.3 fantasy points in six straight games, including three where he's scored in single digits, so he's been a risky flex at best. So, although the Browns have been generous to perimeter receivers (third-most points allowed), I'd beware of Cooks. He could need some garbage time points (like last week) to be productive.

Sit ‘Em



Adam Thielen vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Thielen is coming off his best fantasy game of the season, scoring 21.1 points in a win over the Patriots. I'd still beware the veteran this week, though, as Thielen will face a tough Jets defense that's been hard on wideouts. In fact, their defense has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards (120.6 YPG) and the second-fewest points to the position this season.



Allen Lazard at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lazard has hit a cold streak, as he scored fewer than 11 points in three straight games. His ceiling has taken a hit with the emergence of Christian Watson as a touchdown scorer, and the Packers are dealing with an injured Aaron Rodgers (thumb, ribs). The Bears have allowed five touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers, too.

Treylon Burks at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Burks has scored a combined 35.1 points in his last two games, so he's firmly on the radar as a viable fantasy starter. The problem, however, is that the rookie next faces CB Darius Slay and the Eagles in a tough road matchup. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers, so Burks is a fade for me.



Drake London vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): London has a really good matchup this week, as the Steelers have allowed the most points to opposing wideouts. Still, it’s hard to trust the rookie in a run-based offense in what should be a close game (positive game script). Also, Pittsburgh has been better against perimeter receivers in the last four weeks. I’d keep London on the sidelines unless you’re desperate.

More Sits

• Gabe Davis at Patriots (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Michael Gallup vs. Colts (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

• Devin Duvernay vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• JuJu Smith-Schuster at Bengals ($5,700)

• Allen Lazard at Bears ($5,400)

• Tyler Boyd vs. Chiefs ($5,300)

