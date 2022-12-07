Skip to main content
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Fantasy Football Week 14 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Joe Burrow continues to post big numbers.

With six teams on a bye this week, some fantasy teams may be hurting at quarterback. Injuries to Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo add more length to the free-agent pool. Here’s a look at the quarterbacks with changes in their status over the past week:

John Wolford, Los Angeles Rams
Wolford started this week on the injury report with a neck issue. The Rams play on Thursday night, giving him a shorter window to get healthy. I expect him to be behind center in Week 14.

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
The switch to Huntley at quarterback for the Ravens should lead to a similar running role as Lamar Jackson. Baltimore hasn’t produced a winning passing day since Week 3. His floor in the run game helps his fantasy value, but I don’t expect impact touchdowns in this challenging matchup vs. the Steelers.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
The keys to the 49ers’ offense are now in Purdy’s hands. His mobility may end up being a win, but he must prove himself as a passer. San Francisco only needs him to be a game manager while minimizing his mistakes. 

