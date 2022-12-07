For someone looking for help at running back this week, there is only one backfield (Seattle) with possible upgrades. The status of Kenneth Walker opens the window for any backup player, but that information won’t be updated in time for midweek free-agent pickups. Here are the running backs with injury news heading into Week 14:

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Over the past four games, the Bengals’ running backs combined for 717 yards with 12 touchdowns and 24 catches or 41.9 fantasy points per game. Cincinnati expected Mixon to return this week after sitting out the last two-and-a-half games. I have him rated with his starting role, but Samaje Perine certainly played well enough to command more chances.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have won their last three contests thanks to exceptional play by Jacobs (83/482/3 with 11 catches for 131 yards) and Davante Adams (22/392/4). Jacobs has been battling a calf issue, and a short week may lead to fewer snaps against the Rams. Las Vegas has him listed as questionable, with minimal practice expected on Wednesday. The Raiders expect him to be a full go on Thursday.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

The Jets didn’t provide an update on Carter on Tuesday. I have listed him as out this week vs. the Bills. I’ll upgrade him later this week if he returns to practice.

Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

The running back situation in Seattle will be in flux all week. They mentioned early in the week that Walker may play on Sunday after leaving his matchup vs. the Rams with a right ankle issue. I listed him as playing despite not trusting the early report by the Seahawks.

Updated: December 7, 2022

