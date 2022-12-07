Most injury news for wide receivers for Week 14 rank outside the top 20 wideouts. Mike Williams would be the most impactful player listed to help fantasy rosters. With six teams on a bye, all hands need to be on deck in the most critical weeks of the season. Here's a look at the wideouts with injury news:



Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

The Broncos passing game has been a mess all season, and they played their fourth straight matchup with one of their top wideouts injured. Sutton left last week's game with a hamstring issue, but Denver suggested his injury was minor. I have him starting this week until there is an update on his health.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

The status of Cooks is up in the air this week after sitting out Week 13 with a calf issue. I bumped him into playing until Houston provides a better update on his injury.



Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs

After a flash in Week 10 (4/90/1), Toney only played one snap of the past three games due to a hamstring injury. I have him as out until he returns to the practice field.

Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams

A shoulder issue on Sunday pushed Skowronek onto the injury this week on Tuesday. He's trending toward playing, but his role looks minimal, with the Rams playing with a backup quarterback.



Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Over the previous five games, Williams only has one catch for 15 yards on one target while missing four games with an ankle injury. The Chargers hope he can practice this week, but it is too early to have him rated as starting on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

A shoulder injury over the past two weeks led to Meyers only being on the field for 29% and 57% of the Patriots' plays. He remains limited in practice, again pointing to a weaker opportunity in Week 14.



Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles

I don't expect Watkins to play this week after suffering a shoulder injury against the Titans.



Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Burks took a nasty hit on his scoring catch early in the game vs. the Eagles. The early reports suggest he may clear concussion protocol by Sunday.

Updated: December 7, 2022

