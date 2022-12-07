Skip to main content
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Fantasy Football Week 14 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Mark Andrews in a matchup against the Steelers headlines these Week 14 tight end rankings.

The best two options for fantasy teams looking for help at tight end will return in Week 15. Here's an update on the three players listed with injury news this week: 

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
After missing another game in Week 13 with a lingering knee issue, Njoku is trending toward starting vs. the Bengals. I listed him with two-thirds of Cleveland's tight end opportunity until I see his practice status this week. 

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles expect Goedert to return in Week 15 after missing four games a shoulder issue. 

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
The last catch by Waller came in Week 4. He sat out the past seven matchups with a hamstring injury. On the positive side, the Raiders expect him back next week. 

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 14 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: December 7, 2022

WEEK 14 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

