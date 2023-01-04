Skip to main content
NFL Playoff Scenarios: Packers, Patriots Control Their Own Destinies
First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.

Three playoff berths, two in the AFC and one in the NFC are still up for grabs. The Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Chargers and Ravens are locked in for the AFC. The Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Giants hold the spots in the NFC. Five AFC teams are on the bubble (Jacksonville, New England, Miami, Pittsburgh and Tennessee) and three NFC teams are as well (Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay.

Your fantasy season may be over but allow me to once again highlight the three games with highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The highest point total game is the Chiefs vs. Raiders (O/U 52.5). The next two highest totals are Lions vs. Packers (O/U 49) and Vikings vs. Bears (O/U 45.5).

You should downgrade the players from the matchups with low point totals. The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Texans vs. Colts (O/U 38). The next lowest point total games are Jets vs. Dolphins (O/U 38.5) and Cardinals vs. 49ers (O/U 40).

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In: Patriots (8-8, 2nd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out: Dolphins (8-8, 3rd in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (8-8, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Lions (8-8, 2nd in NFC North)

Week 18 quarterback rankings:

  1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LV)
  2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NE)
  3. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NYG)
  4. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. BAL)
  5. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. TEN)
  6. Dak Prescott, DAL (at WAS)
  7. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. LAR)
  8. Justin Herbert, LAC (at DEN)
  9. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. DET)
  10. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI)
  11. Jared Goff, DET (at GB)
  12. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. ARI)
  13. Jarrett Stidham, LV (at KC)
  14. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. LAC)
  15. Deshaun Watson, CLE (at PIT)
  16. Mike White, NYJ (at MIA)
  17. Daniel Jones, NYG (at PHI)
  18. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. CLE)
  19. Sam Darnold , CAR (at NO)
  20. Baker Mayfield, LAR (at SEA)
  21. Mac Jones, NE (at BUF)
  22. Carson Wentz, WAS (vs. DAL)
  23. Tom Brady, TB (at ATL)
  24. Tyler Huntley, BAL (at CIN)
  25. Andy Dalton, NO (vs. CAR)
  26. Joshua Dobbs, TEN (at JAC)
  27. Davis Mills, HOU (at IND)
  28. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. TB)
  29. David Blough, ARI (at SF)
  30. Sam Ehlinger, IND (vs. HOU)
  31. Skylar Thompson, MIA (vs. NYJ)
  32. Nathan Peterman, CHI (vs. MIN)
