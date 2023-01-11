The Super Bowl drive starts this weekend for 12 teams in the NFL. Here's a look at the players with injury news this week to get a jump start on planning for the playoff pools.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens desperately need QB Lamar Jackson to play if they want to advance to the next round. Baltimore can ill afford to fall behind early due to their lack of wide receiver talent. I listed Jackson as starting while waiting to see his ability to practice.

RB Gus Edwards left last week’s game with a concussion. I expect him to be the Ravens’ second choice at running back vs. the Bengals.

Baltimore gave Isaiah Likely a primo opportunity (13 targets) in Week 18, with the Ravens resting Mark Andrews. Likely finished with eight catches for 103 yards while being in the field for 88% of Baltimore’s plays. His success may lead to the Ravens featuring two tight ends in their rematch vs. Cincinnati. At the very least, he is their second-best receiver at this point of the year.

Buffalo Bills

All eyes around the football world were on the recovery of S Damar Hamlin this week. He has made significant strides from his injury, allowing the Bills’ players to resume their march to the Super Bowl. Buffalo’s only injured player heading into the postseason is LB Von Miller (IR).

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals don't have any players listed on Tuesday afternoon with injury news.

Dallas Cowboys

The most significant concern for the Cowboys heading into the postseason is the poor decision-making and off-target throws by Dak Prescott. He’s thrown an interception in seven consecutive games (11 total). Dallas won’t beat the best teams in the playoffs if they turn the ball over multiple times.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars finished the season with five straight wins, giving them their first AFC South title since 2017. They enter the postseason with a healthy offensive roster.

Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams left Sunday’s game with a back injury that appears to be minor. The Chargers played their top offensive starters for about three-quarters of last week’s matchup. L.A. expects Williams to start on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins

I still need a clear update on Tua Tagovailoa’s recovery from his recent concussion, but I moved him into their starting lineup when doing the first edition of the projections. Miami should have Teddy Bridgewater back behind center if Tagovailoa can't suit up.

Last week, Raheem Mostert left the game with a broken thumb. As a result, I have listed him as out vs. the Bills.

Jaylen Waddle came out of Sunday’s game with a slight ankle issue. The Dolphins expect him to be ready for his matchup in Buffalo.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ top offensive players were on the field for about 50% of their plays against the Bears. They don’t have any injury news on the offensive side of the ball.

New York Giants

New York rested Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley vs. the Eagles. Their backups showed heart in a loss to the Eagles, which has been the theme for this team all year. The Giants don’t have any issues with their starting players heading into their rematch with Minnesota.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers tried their best (10-game winning streak) to run down the Eagles for the best record in the NFC. The return of Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel last week gives San Francisco a healthy roster for their matchup against the Seahawks. LG Aaron Banks sat out Sunday’s game with an ankle issue, but the 49ers expect him to play this week.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle enters the postseason with all their key players healthy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers need LT Donovan Smith to play this week if they want to beat Dallas. He missed two of the past three games with an ankle injury. In addition, C Robert Hainsey left last week’s matchup with a hamstring issue.

Mike Evans didn’t play against the Falcons due to an illness. However, he should be back to full strength this weekend.

Tampa decided to rest Julio Jones last week due to a lingering knee issue and a battle with a minor illness.

