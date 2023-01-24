Three of the best quarterbacks, fantasy or otherwise, take center stage. And will Brock Purdy take another significant step toward adding his name to that list?

The NFL’s final four has been determined, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The games will feature a trio of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.



Mahomes will be entering the game with a high-ankle sprain, which is why I have him ranked third at the position this week. With Hurts facing a formidable 49ers defense, I like Burrow as the top signal-caller. In three career games against the Chiefs, he’s scored nine total touchdowns and averaged more than 25 points.



So without further ado, here’s conference championship round ranking lists (check the previous link daily for updates):



Quarterbacks



Joe Burrow, CIN (at KC) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. SF) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CIN) Brock Purdy, SF (at PHI)

Running Backs



Christian McCaffrey, SF (at PHI) Joe Mixon, CIN (at KC) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. CIN) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. CIN) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. SF) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at PHI) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. SF) Samaje Perine, CIN (at KC) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. SF) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at PHI)

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at KC) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. SF) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. SF) Tee Higgins, CIN (at KC) Deebo Samuel, SF (at PHI) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at PHI) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. CIN) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at KC) Kadarius Toney, KC (vs. CIN) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. CIN) Quez Watkins, PHI (vs. SF) Jauan Jennings, SF (at PHI) Justin Watson, KC (vs. CIN) Trenton Irwin, CIN (at KC)

Tight Ends



Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CIN) George Kittle, SF (at PHI) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. SF) Hayden Hurst, CIN (at KC) Noah Gray, KC (vs. JAC) Blake Bell, KC (vs. CIN)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Flex (RB/WR/TE)



Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at KC) Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at PHI) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. CIN) A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. SF) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at KC) DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. SF) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at KC) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at PHI) Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (vs. CIN) George Kittle, TE, SF (at PHI) Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. CIN) Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. SF) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at PHI) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. SF) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (vs. CIN) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at KC) Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (vs. CIN) Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN (at KC) Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at PHI) Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (vs. SF) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. CIN) Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (at KC) Quez Watkins, WR, PHI (vs. SF) Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (at PHI) Boston Scott, RB, PHI (vs. SF) Justin Watson, WR, KC (vs. CIN) Kyle Juszczyk, RB, SF (at PHI) Trenton Irwin, WR, CIN (at KC)

Kickers



Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CIN) Robbie Gould, SF (at PHI) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. SF) Evan McPherson, CIN (at KC)

Team Defenses