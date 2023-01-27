101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2022 Season

All the news, notes, stats and records that were set during the 2022 fantasy football season.

There’s just one letter in the alphabet that doesn’t appear in any U.S. states name.

A hummingbird weighs less than a penny.

Donald Duck comics were banned in Finland because he doesn't wear pants.

The New York Yankees have won a combined 27 World Series championships. No other team in Major League Baseball has won more than 11 (St. Louis Cardinals).

The Flintstones were originally called The Gladstones, and then The Flagstones.

The first toy ever advertised on television was Mr. Potato Head.

A wood frog can hold its pee for up to eight months.

Superman wasn’t capable of flying in comic books until the 1940s.

Those are a few interesting facts you might not know.

Now for some things you might find even more interesting: Here are your 101 Fantasy Football Facts from what was a very challenging and difficult 2022 NFL season.

Josh Allen of the Bills has the most fantasy points among quarterbacks over the last three seasons. Kareem Elgazzar/USA Today Sports Network

Quarterbacks

1. It was a down season for the quarterback position from a statistical perspective. Just four players averaged more than 20 fantasy points per game, which was down from nine last season. We also saw only four signal-callers throw for 30-plus touchdowns. That’s also down from the nine who hit that same mark in 2021.

2. Among the top 12 quarterbacks drafted based on average draft position (ADP) data, just six actually finished in the top 12 in fantasy points. The players who failed to meet expectations include Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott. Tom Brady (12th) barely made it.

3. Patrick Mahomes threw for 5,250 yards and produced 45 total touchdowns, which amounted to 417.4 fantasy points. That broke the previous single-season record for quarterbacks, which was 417.1 points … held by Mahomes. His passing yards ranks fourth all time, and his 41 touchdown passes ranks tied for 12th all time.

4. Mahomes recorded the best season ever for a quarterback based on fantasy points without his top option in the Chiefs passing game last season, Tyreek Hill. In 55 regular-season games played with Hill where the wideout saw at least 20 snaps, completed passes between the duo made up for 34% of Mahomes’s total fantasy point totals.

5. From 2018-21, Mahomes completed 250 big plays (passes of 20-plus yards). Hill was on the receiving end of 85, or 34% of those passes. He averaged 62.5 big plays in that timeframe. Without Hill in 2022, Mahomes had 73 big plays. That’s 15 more than he had in Hill’s final season with the Chiefs. Quite an accomplishment.

6. Mahomes has now scored 1,867.9 fantasy points in his 80 regular-season games. That ranks 32nd all time. Among the 32 quarterbacks on the list, no one else has reached that level in fewer than 143 games (Mike Vick). Mahomes’s 23.4 fantasy points per game average is the most among any quarterback in the history of the NFL.

7. Josh Allen scored 395.5 fantasy points this season, which ranks third-best in his career. However, his 24.7 fantasy points per game average was tied for the most he’s scored. Had Allen played in all 17 games, he might have outscored Mahomes and set a single season record for fantasy points scored by an NFL quarterback.

8. In the last three years, Allen leads all quarterbacks with 1,194.2 fantasy points. Mahomes is second with 1,153.5 points. Allen has rushed for 21 touchdowns in those 49 combined games, which ranks second among quarterbacks. The lone quarterback with more rushing touchdowns in that time is … Jalen Hurts.

9. Hurts, who is coming off a breakout season on the field and in fantasy football, has rushed for 26 touchdowns in his first 45 games (34 starts). Believe it or not, that already ranks tied for 15th among all quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era. If he continues to score rushing touchdowns at his current high pace, Hurts will catch the current career leader in the category, Cam Newton, in another four seasons.

10. Joe Burrow finished fourth in fantasy points among quarterbacks, recording 40 total touchdowns and 350.7 points. He has now scored a combined 838.7 points, which ranks eighth among quarterbacks in their first three years in the league. The signal-caller with the most points in his first three NFL seasons is Justin Herbert, who has produced 994.9 fantasy points (20.3 PPG) with the Los Angeles Chargers.

11. Geno Smith finished fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks, posting career bests across the board. That includes throwing for 4,282 yards, which set a new Seahawks franchise record. Smith’s average draft position was 228th or the QB31, so he was one of the best draft values or waiver wire adds in fantasy football.

12. The quarterback Smith replaced in Seattle, Russell Wilson, had an ADP of 71.6 or the QB7. He went on to have the worst season of his career, throwing for a mere 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He’d never thrown for fewer than 25 touchdowns. His 225.8 points was the lowest of his career and was 78.1 fewer points than Smith scored. Again, Smith was selected 156.4 spots below Wilson.

13. Justin Fields had an awful start to the season, scoring a combined 37.5 fantasy points in his first four games. That ranked 31st at the position, below the likes of Mitchell Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Joe Flacco, Cooper Rush and Davis Mills.

14. The light went on for Fields after that, however, as he led all quarterbacks in fantasy points over the next five weeks. His points per game average went from under 10 in the first four weeks to almost 26 in his next five contests. During that time frame, he rushed for 455 yards and recorded a combined 11 touchdowns.

15. Fields would finish sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks, and only Hurts, Allen, Mahomes and Burrow averaged more points per game at the position. That’s pretty impressive considering his first four games were complete fantasy stinkers.

16. Trevor Lawrence looked like a different quarterback compared to his rookie season, throwing for 4,113 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns. That’s 472 yards and 16 more total scores than he had in 2021. Lawrence also finished with nine fewer interceptions, and his points-per-game average increased by almost six. He also scored 20-plus points six times. He had just one such performance as a rookie.

17. Jared Goff finished a surprising 10th in points among quarterbacks, averaging 16.7 points per game. He was far better at home, however, throwing for 23 touchdowns with three interceptions while averaging 21.4 points. As great as Goff was at home, he was equally bad on the road. In fact, he threw for six touchdowns with four interceptions and averaged 11.5 fantasy points away from Ford Field.

18. Justin Herbert has recorded more fantasy points than any quarterback in NFL history in his first three seasons, but his third campaign was a disappointment. His passing yards and touchdowns declined, and his fantasy point total decreased by almost 100 points compared to last season. He did deal with injured ribs and was without his top wideouts (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams) for part of the season, but his QB11 finish was certainly a major surprise for fantasy football managers.

19. Tom Brady is coming off a down season from a fantasy perspective, scoring just 271.7 points. That’s 103 fewer points than he scored in 2021 and is his lowest point total since leaving the New England Patriots after the 2019 season. His 25 touchdown passes was also the fewest he’s thrown in a single season since he had 24 TDs in 2019.