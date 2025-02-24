Fabs' 2025 NFL Mock Draft Fantasy Reaction Highlighted by Ashton Jeanty, Emeka Egbuka
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is happening later this week, and we at Sports Illustrated are all over the rookie prospects and the information you need to know … not only for your favorite NFL teams, but your fantasy squads too!
Part of that is looking ahead to the NFL’s upcoming rookie draft, and SI's Daniel Flick took his latest shot at what it might look like.
Most draft pundits agree this year’s rookie class isn’t the sexiest, as it lacks high-end quarterback and wide receiver prospects. Still, youth and opportunity can often lead to statistical success and in turn, an increase in fantasy value. So, let’s look at Daniel’s first-round mock and where he has the top offensive skill position players landing in April and their potential value.
2025 NFL Mock Draft Fantasy Reaction
2. Cleveland Browns -- Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: Hunter is the best athlete in this class, but where he plays will determine his fantasy value. Some scouts think he’ll be like his college coach, Deion Sanders, an elite cornerback who also plays wide receiver on a limited basis. Others think his best position at the next level is wideout. The Browns need help everywhere, and Hunter would fit in on both sides of the football. However, his true fantasy value can’t be determined until we know his positional focus in 2025.
3. New York Giants – Cam Ward, QB, Miami, FL: The Giants have been linked to Matthew Stafford in a potential trade with the Rams, while others have them adding a veteran free agent like San Darnold. In this scenario, the team drafts Ward to be their new franchise quarterback. He looks like the best fantasy prospect in the class among the field generals too, and Ward would have Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers at his disposal.
6. Las Vegas Raiders – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: The Raiders also have a huge need at quarterback and could sign a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Darnold this offseason. Drafting a field general is also a possibility, and Daniel has the Silver & Black taking Sanders at No. 6 overall. It would be a nice fantasy fit, especially if the Raiders use their massive cap space to improve the offense. Also, Sanders would be the clear Week 1 favorite to start.
9. New Orleans Saints – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: The Saints have question marks at wide receiver, as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both have durability issues. McMillan is a big wideout who would fit well in new head coach Kellen Moore’s offense while paired with Olave. McMillan would hurt Shaheed’s stock, but he’d be a WR3/WR4 in fantasy drafts.
12. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: If Jeanty is available here, I can see Jerry Jones and the Cowboys jumping on him. The best running back in this class, he would be the team’s lead back in an instant. In fact, I can see Jeanty being a top-12 fantasy pick in re-drafts if he lands in Big D. The Cowboys have a massive hole in their backfield, and the team has almost always had solid running backs (Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarco Murray, etc.).
14. Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: Let the Dallas Clark comparisons start! If Warren lands with the Colts, he will come right in and instantly be one of the top targets in the offense for quarterback Anthony Richardson. Considered to be one of the best overall prospects in this draft, Warren would be the favorite to be the top rookie tight end in fantasy football. He would easily be a first-round pick in 2025 dynasty drafts.
20. Denver Broncos – Colston Loveland, TE Michigan: Broncos coach Sean Payton has had success with tight ends in the past (remember Jimmy Graham?), so adding Loveland makes sense. The Broncos have a solid young quarterback in Bo Nix, and adding weapons to the offense will be a priority in the offseason/draft. Loveland, who had 56 catches and 582 yards in his final collegiate season at Michigan, would be a fantasy TE2 in 2025.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri: The Steelers have a huge need at wide receiver, as Mike Williams, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek are all slated to be free agents. That would make Burden III a nice complement to George Pickens. While he did run 289 snaps outside in 2022, Luther was used mostly as a slot man in the last two years with a combined 577 inside routes. He’s a super-explosive player and one to watch.
22. Los Angeles Chargers – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: The Chargers could use a deep threat with Joshua Palmer slated to become a free agent, so Golden is a nice option. A strong route runner, he can play both on the outside and inside and will use that versatility to his advantage with his new NFL squad. Quentin Johnston has also not been what the Bolts had hoped for in his first two seasons, so Golden would push for targets in Year 1.
26. Los Angeles Rams – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State: The Rams are expected to trade Cooper Kupp, and Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are both slated to be free agents. An inside receiver, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compares Egbuka to another former Ohio State Buckeye, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He also has very good hands, and Egbuka would move right into Kupp’s spot in the L.A. offense. This would be a terrific fantasy football fit.