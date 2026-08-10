2026 Fantasy Football ADP Bargains: Quarterbacks

Black Friday. Amazon Prime Days. BOGO deals at Publix.

No matter what we call it, we all love bargains. This applies to the world of fantasy football as well. The ability to seek out and hit on players who will ultimately produce above their average draft position (ADP) can be the difference between a good fantasy team and a great one.

Case in point: Drake Maye was the QB15 with an ADP of 113.4 a year ago. He went on to be the second-best quarterback in fantasy football, behind only the great Josh Allen. Maye wasn’t the lone quarterback bargain either, as Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford all put up huge fantasy totals despite not being picked high in drafts.

So, which field generals could fit the fantasy bargain label in 2026? Here are five of my absolute favorites, all of whom could finish among the top-15 quarterbacks (or better).

Note: All five quarterbacks have an ADP of 100-plus based on FootballGuys data.

Bo Nix, Broncos (QB15, ADP - 110)

Nix might be the most disrespected quarterback in fantasy football. Despite consecutive QB7 finishes in his first two NFL seasons, he’s still the QB15 based on cumulative ADP data. The only reason I can see for this fall is that he is coming back from a broken ankle, which he suffered in the 2025 postseason. But he has had no setbacks and has no limitations heading into camp. The Broncos also added Jaylen Waddle to what was already a talented group of pass-catchers, so what would cause Nix to see a decrease in production? I don’t see it, but I’ll take the discount!

Jared Goff, Lions (QB16, ADP - 115)

If Nix is the most disrespected quarterback in fantasy football, Goff is a close second. Since he was traded to the Lions in 2021, Goff has finished as a top-10 quarterback four times. He also has put up 4,400-plus passing yards and at least 29 touchdown passes in each of those four years, and that includes a 2024 campaign with a career-best 37 scoring strikes. Still, Goff is rarely ever in the top 12 in preseason quarterback rankings. If you like waiting on a signal-caller like me, however, Goff is almost always one of the best potential targets in the middle to late rounds.

Kyler Murray, Vikings (QB17, ADP - 123)

Murray has a chance to be an absolute steal in drafts. While he’s coming off a subpar 2025, he finds himself in an amazing situation in Minnesota. In Kevin O’Connell’s last seven seasons as an offensive coordinator or head coach, quarterbacks have had a lot of success. Matthew Stafford (QB5), Kirk Cousins (QB7; QB19 due to injury, but he was sixth in PPG) and Sam Darnold (QB9) were all fantasy starters. When you factor in that Murray has finished in the top 10 in four of his five full seasons in the NFL, it’s obvious why the veteran could be a draft steal.

Malik Willis, Dolphins (QB21, ADP - 142)

No one is going to mistake Willis for Dan Marino as a passer, but it’s his rushing chops that make him a potential draft bargain. In six career starts, he has averaged 45 rushing yards … that projects to more than 760 over a full 17 games. Since 1972, quarterbacks who have rushed for at least 700 yards have finished in the top 10 more than 70 percent of the time, and not one has finished worse than QB15. That was Lamar Jackson, who would have finished in the top 10 had he not played just 12 games in 2021. This makes Willis a worthwhile QB2 selection late in drafts.

Cam Ward, Titans (QB24, ADP - 163)

Ward had a mostly forgettable rookie season, but the future looks much brighter for the former No. 1 pick. The Titans added Wan’Dale Robinson as a free agent and drafted Carnell Tate, improving what was a mediocre (at best) wide receiver room a year ago. What’s more, the Titans brought in Brian Daboll to be their new offensive coordinator. Early camp reports have also been positive for Ward, who has a chance to be one of the top fantasy sleepers.