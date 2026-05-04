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Best Fantasy Football Team Names Based Off 2026 NFL Rookies

From Mad Mendozas to Sadiq & Destroy, here are 100-plus squad names for fantasy managers to consider.
Michael Fabiano|
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the subject of countless fantasy football team names in 2026.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the subject of countless fantasy football team names in 2026. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Round 1 Rookie Winners and Losers | Round 2-3 Winners and Losers | Draft Grades
| Veteran Winners and Losers | Rookie-Only Top 50 Dynasty Ranks | Rookie-Only Position Ranks in Dynasty

The NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, so we now have a clear idea about which players landed in the best/worst spots in terms of their future value in fantasy football leagues. We also have a new list of fresh young talent to name our fantasy football teams after for our 2026 squads!

And I’ve already done all the work for you!

Below is a list of 100(-plus) fantasy team names for your consideration based on 12 popular prospects after the draft.

Enjoy!

Fernando Mendoza-based team names

Between Two Fernandos
It’s Raining Mendozas
12 Angry Mendozas
All The President's Mendozas
Mad Mendozas
Of Mice and Mendoza
No Country For Old Mendozas
A Few Good Mendozas
Mendozas In Black
X-Mendozas

Jeremiyah Love-based team names

You Give Love A Bad Name
All You Need Is Love
Love On The Run
Love Is A Battlefield
The Power of Love
Love Bites
The Love Guru
Love Actually
Love Shack
From Arizona With Love

Carnell Tate-based team names

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Unlawful Carnell Knowledge
10 Things I Tate About You
Love It Or Tate It
Better Tate Than Never
I Tate Everything About You
Taters Gonna Tate
The Tateful Eight
The Tater Tots
Don’t Tate the Player, Tate the Game
Tate of Shock

Jordyn Tyson-based team names

Clash of the Tysons
Wrath of the Tysons
Air Jordyns
Remember the Tysons
The Good Tyson
Prodigal Tyson
Crying Jordan
Fortunate Tyson
Tyson of a Preacher Man
Jordyn Tyson’s Punch Out!

Ty Simpson-based team names

Ride or Ty
Don’t You Ty
Ty Fighters
The Tying Game
Ty Me a River
When Doves Ty
Tying in the Rain
Battle Ty
A Ty in the Dark
Ty Tough

Kenyon Sadiq-based team names

Catch Me if You Kenyon
Kenyon Dig It?
Sadiq & Destroy
Hide & Sadiq
Sadiq-Seeking Missile
Oh, Say Kenyon See?
Sadiq But True
We Kenyon Be Heroes
Kenyon Stop the Rock
Get Your Sadiq On

Makai Lemon-based team names

Makai’s the Limit
Devil Makai
Lemonheads
Lemon Drops
I’ll Makai A Man Out of You
Caramel Makaiato
Lemonade Out of Lemons
Lemony Snicket
Lemon Pledge
K-Pop Lemon Hunters

KC Concepcion-based team names

KC Masterpiece
Immaculate Concepcion
KC & The Sunshine Band
KC/DC
I Can KC Clearly Now
KC No Evil, Hear No Evil
You Can’t KC Me
Do You KC What I See?
Oh, Say Can You KC?
Perfect Concepcion

Jadarian Price-based team names

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against USC.
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conan the Jadarian
The Price is Right
Miami Price
Price, Price, Baby
The Price of Glory
Cold as Price
The Jadarian Invasions
Red Beans & Price
Price Krispies
Jadarian the Barbarian

De’Zhaun Stribling-based team names

From Dusk Till De’Zhaun
De’Zhaun of the Dead
Stribling Rivalry
Red De’Zhaun
Til the Break of De’Zhaun
De’Zhaun Patrol
Get Off My De’Zhaun!
De’Zhaun Stars
Upper Ech-De’Zhaun
De’Zhaun Girl

Denzel Boston-based team names

Boston TD Party
Undercover Boston
Boston Legal
Boston Baked Beans
Boston Brown Out
Boston A True Story
Who’s the Boston?
Boston Baby
Big Boston Man
Like a Boston

Trey Smack-based team names

Smack That
Lay the Smackdown
Smack N Cheese
Smack ‘Em, Yak ‘Em
Back in Smack
Smack Attack
Smack Hawk Down
The Smack Phone
Smack Panther
Smack and White

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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