Best Fantasy Football Team Names Based Off 2026 NFL Rookies
Round 1 Rookie Winners and Losers | Round 2-3 Winners and Losers | Draft Grades
| Veteran Winners and Losers | Rookie-Only Top 50 Dynasty Ranks | Rookie-Only Position Ranks in Dynasty
The NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, so we now have a clear idea about which players landed in the best/worst spots in terms of their future value in fantasy football leagues. We also have a new list of fresh young talent to name our fantasy football teams after for our 2026 squads!
And I’ve already done all the work for you!
Below is a list of 100(-plus) fantasy team names for your consideration based on 12 popular prospects after the draft.
Enjoy!
Fernando Mendoza-based team names
Between Two Fernandos
It’s Raining Mendozas
12 Angry Mendozas
All The President's Mendozas
Mad Mendozas
Of Mice and Mendoza
No Country For Old Mendozas
A Few Good Mendozas
Mendozas In Black
X-Mendozas
Jeremiyah Love-based team names
You Give Love A Bad Name
All You Need Is Love
Love On The Run
Love Is A Battlefield
The Power of Love
Love Bites
The Love Guru
Love Actually
Love Shack
From Arizona With Love
Carnell Tate-based team names
For Unlawful Carnell Knowledge
10 Things I Tate About You
Love It Or Tate It
Better Tate Than Never
I Tate Everything About You
Taters Gonna Tate
The Tateful Eight
The Tater Tots
Don’t Tate the Player, Tate the Game
Tate of Shock
Jordyn Tyson-based team names
Clash of the Tysons
Wrath of the Tysons
Air Jordyns
Remember the Tysons
The Good Tyson
Prodigal Tyson
Crying Jordan
Fortunate Tyson
Tyson of a Preacher Man
Jordyn Tyson’s Punch Out!
Ty Simpson-based team names
Ride or Ty
Don’t You Ty
Ty Fighters
The Tying Game
Ty Me a River
When Doves Ty
Tying in the Rain
Battle Ty
A Ty in the Dark
Ty Tough
Kenyon Sadiq-based team names
Catch Me if You Kenyon
Kenyon Dig It?
Sadiq & Destroy
Hide & Sadiq
Sadiq-Seeking Missile
Oh, Say Kenyon See?
Sadiq But True
We Kenyon Be Heroes
Kenyon Stop the Rock
Get Your Sadiq On
Makai Lemon-based team names
Makai’s the Limit
Devil Makai
Lemonheads
Lemon Drops
I’ll Makai A Man Out of You
Caramel Makaiato
Lemonade Out of Lemons
Lemony Snicket
Lemon Pledge
K-Pop Lemon Hunters
KC Concepcion-based team names
KC Masterpiece
Immaculate Concepcion
KC & The Sunshine Band
KC/DC
I Can KC Clearly Now
KC No Evil, Hear No Evil
You Can’t KC Me
Do You KC What I See?
Oh, Say Can You KC?
Perfect Concepcion
Jadarian Price-based team names
Conan the Jadarian
The Price is Right
Miami Price
Price, Price, Baby
The Price of Glory
Cold as Price
The Jadarian Invasions
Red Beans & Price
Price Krispies
Jadarian the Barbarian
De’Zhaun Stribling-based team names
From Dusk Till De’Zhaun
De’Zhaun of the Dead
Stribling Rivalry
Red De’Zhaun
Til the Break of De’Zhaun
De’Zhaun Patrol
Get Off My De’Zhaun!
De’Zhaun Stars
Upper Ech-De’Zhaun
De’Zhaun Girl
Denzel Boston-based team names
Boston TD Party
Undercover Boston
Boston Legal
Boston Baked Beans
Boston Brown Out
Boston A True Story
Who’s the Boston?
Boston Baby
Big Boston Man
Like a Boston
Trey Smack-based team names
Smack That
Lay the Smackdown
Smack N Cheese
Smack ‘Em, Yak ‘Em
Back in Smack
Smack Attack
Smack Hawk Down
The Smack Phone
Smack Panther
Smack and White
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano