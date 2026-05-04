Best Fantasy Football Team Names Based Off 2026 NFL Rookies

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The NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, so we now have a clear idea about which players landed in the best/worst spots in terms of their future value in fantasy football leagues. We also have a new list of fresh young talent to name our fantasy football teams after for our 2026 squads!

And I’ve already done all the work for you!

Below is a list of 100(-plus) fantasy team names for your consideration based on 12 popular prospects after the draft.

Enjoy!

Fernando Mendoza-based team names

Between Two Fernandos

It’s Raining Mendozas

12 Angry Mendozas

All The President's Mendozas

Mad Mendozas

Of Mice and Mendoza

No Country For Old Mendozas

A Few Good Mendozas

Mendozas In Black

X-Mendozas

Jeremiyah Love-based team names

You Give Love A Bad Name

All You Need Is Love

Love On The Run

Love Is A Battlefield

The Power of Love

Love Bites

The Love Guru

Love Actually

Love Shack

From Arizona With Love

Carnell Tate-based team names

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Unlawful Carnell Knowledge

10 Things I Tate About You

Love It Or Tate It

Better Tate Than Never

I Tate Everything About You

Taters Gonna Tate

The Tateful Eight

The Tater Tots

Don’t Tate the Player, Tate the Game

Tate of Shock

Jordyn Tyson-based team names

Clash of the Tysons

Wrath of the Tysons

Air Jordyns

Remember the Tysons

The Good Tyson

Prodigal Tyson

Crying Jordan

Fortunate Tyson

Tyson of a Preacher Man

Jordyn Tyson’s Punch Out!

Ty Simpson-based team names

Ride or Ty

Don’t You Ty

Ty Fighters

The Tying Game

Ty Me a River

When Doves Ty

Tying in the Rain

Battle Ty

A Ty in the Dark

Ty Tough

Kenyon Sadiq-based team names

Catch Me if You Kenyon

Kenyon Dig It?

Sadiq & Destroy

Hide & Sadiq

Sadiq-Seeking Missile

Oh, Say Kenyon See?

Sadiq But True

We Kenyon Be Heroes

Kenyon Stop the Rock

Get Your Sadiq On

Makai Lemon-based team names

Makai’s the Limit

Devil Makai

Lemonheads

Lemon Drops

I’ll Makai A Man Out of You

Caramel Makaiato

Lemonade Out of Lemons

Lemony Snicket

Lemon Pledge

K-Pop Lemon Hunters

KC Concepcion-based team names

KC Masterpiece

Immaculate Concepcion

KC & The Sunshine Band

KC/DC

I Can KC Clearly Now

KC No Evil, Hear No Evil

You Can’t KC Me

Do You KC What I See?

Oh, Say Can You KC?

Perfect Concepcion

Jadarian Price-based team names

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price returns a kick for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conan the Jadarian

The Price is Right

Miami Price

Price, Price, Baby

The Price of Glory

Cold as Price

The Jadarian Invasions

Red Beans & Price

Price Krispies

Jadarian the Barbarian

De’Zhaun Stribling-based team names

From Dusk Till De’Zhaun

De’Zhaun of the Dead

Stribling Rivalry

Red De’Zhaun

Til the Break of De’Zhaun

De’Zhaun Patrol

Get Off My De’Zhaun!

De’Zhaun Stars

Upper Ech-De’Zhaun

De’Zhaun Girl

Denzel Boston-based team names

Boston TD Party

Undercover Boston

Boston Legal

Boston Baked Beans

Boston Brown Out

Boston A True Story

Who’s the Boston?

Boston Baby

Big Boston Man

Like a Boston

Trey Smack-based team names

Smack That

Lay the Smackdown

Smack N Cheese

Smack ‘Em, Yak ‘Em

Back in Smack

Smack Attack

Smack Hawk Down

The Smack Phone

Smack Panther

Smack and White

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