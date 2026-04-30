The 10 Most Impactful Rookies Selected in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

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On the heels of a chaotic, wildly entertaining opening night, Day 2 of the 2026 NFL draft started with a stunner.

The 49ers, who moved out of the first round, selected Ole Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling at No. 33. That set the tone for a night spearheaded by surprisingly early picks and notable falls, which ignited widespread conversation over the place of consensus boards in the draft sphere.

No matter, there were 68 players selected on Day 2. Some will be given a longer runway to develop. Others will be thrown into the fire. But a handful will flourish right away.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s projection of the 10 most impactful rookies from the draft’s second and third rounds.

Chase Bisontis, OG, Arizona Cardinals

After the Cardinals selected Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, solidifying their offensive line and strengthening the infrastructure around their highly-touted running back should’ve been their top priority—and, with the Bisontis selection, it appears Arizona agreed. At 6' 5¼" and 315 pounds, Bisontis is big, tough and athletic, and he should be a Day 1 starter at right guard in Arizona.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

The Texans were linked to McDonald in the first round but instead found a nice value pick at No. 36. The Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, McDonald, is a big-bodied run defender who creates push-back and disengages fast enough to make plays on ballcarriers. He’s still an evolving pass rusher, but the Texans needed a run-stuffer, and McDonald may have been the draft’s best.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bernard feels like a Steelers player. The 6' 1", 206-pounder is good in the size and speed departments, but he’s fantastic in terms of versatility and toughness. He can play inside and outside and be used on quick-hitters, but he’s also a willing blocker and space-creating route runner who should be an early bonus to Pittsburgh’s offense.

D’Angelo Ponds, CB, New York Jets

Perhaps Jets coach Aaron Glenn saw a bit of himself in Ponds, who’s undersized at 5' 9" and 182 pounds but an elite football player. Ponds plays bigger than his build, and he’s a smart, competitive cover corner who’s sticky in man and instinctive in zone. The Jets will have to decide whether to play Ponds at nickel or on the perimeter, but either way, Ponds is a stud, and the Jets should find a way to get him on the field.

CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts didn’t have a first-round pick and still landed a first-round-caliber player at a position sorely needing a plug-and-play starter. Allen was the heart of Georgia’s defense, a high-level communicator with the smarts and physicality to orchestrate the operation and still make a ton of plays. Allen is a good tackler, an impressive blitzer and has enough speed to make plays in pursuit. Allen is poised to replace Zaire Franklin in Indianapolis.

Logan Jones, C, Chicago Bears

After Drew Dalman’s surprising retirement in early March, the Bears needed a new starting center, and Jones has the ingredients to fit the bill. He won the Rimington Award, given to the nation’s top center, in 2025. And while he was taken earlier than expected, the 6' 3" and 299-pound Jones is a fleet-footed blocker who’s tough, technically sound and a strong fit in coach Ben Johnson’s zone-heavy offense.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

In the Commanders’ steadfast pursuit to find a complement for Terry McLaurin, Williams is a fun candidate. He’s super fluid and sudden, which he pairs with good vision and instincts to threaten defenses after the catch. Williams has a return background, too, which should help him see the field early if he can’t find snaps offensively. Williams has room to grow as a route runner, but he has the talent and opportunity to see a lot of targets this fall.

A.J. Haulcy, S, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts found strong value at a position of need. Haulcy is the immediate favorite to start at safety next to Cam Bynum, and his profile warrants it. Haulcy tallied eight interceptions the past two years, a nod to his instincts, aggression and playmaking skills. Haulcy is physical and has a tendency to deliver big hits, and while he’s not an elite size/speed prospect, he’s a ready-made starter.

The Vikings needed a run-stuffing nose tackle and drafted 327-pound Domonique "Big Citrus" Orange. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Domonique Orange, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings needed a run-stuffing defensive tackle, and while they drafted a large human being in 6' 6", 327-pound Caleb Banks with their first-round pick, Orange should immediately elevate Minnesota’s defense on rushing downs. At 6' 2" and 322 pounds, Orange eats space and fills gaps better than most on the interior. He has the draft’s best nickname—Big Citrus—and while he may never develop into an above-average pass rusher, Orange’s run-defending traits will get him on the field right away.

Austin Barber, OT, Cleveland Browns

The Browns drafted Spencer Fano at No. 9 in the first round, and there’s a real chance at some point this fall that Cleveland has two rookies bookending its offensive line. Barber’s 2024 tape made me think he had a shot to be a first-round pick, and while he was up and down in 2025, he still has several redeeming qualities. At 6' 7" and 318 pounds, Barber has extensive starting experience in the SEC, and he’s shown the lateral agility necessary to mirror inside counters. He’s not a sure-fire bet, but potential exists for Barber to start.

Jaishawn Barham, LB/edge, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were tied to a potential trade-up for Arvell Reese in the first round, and many drew the natural line from Reese to Micah Parsons. Dallas didn’t get Reese, but it landed Reese Lite. Barham starred as an inside linebacker in 2024 before playing off the edge more in 2025. He’s versatile, athletic and rangy at 6' 3½" and 240 pounds, and while his lack of size and rush refinement should push him to an off-ball role, he’s advanced at handling blockers and will be a weapon as a blitzer. Barham is a fun player, and the sooner the Cowboys let him rip from different alignments, the better.

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