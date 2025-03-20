Best Remaining NFL Free Agents for Fantasy Football Includes Aaron Rodgers, Keenan Allen
The NFL offseason has already been a wild ride. Trades, big-name players on the move and personnel changes have altered rosters and more importantly (in our world), fantasy football values.
You can read about all of the big and not-so-big moves here, including DK Metcalf getting traded to the Steelers, Davante Adams going to Hollywood, and Sam Darnold moving to Seattle (to name just a few).
Not all the big-name free agents have landed with new teams, however, so there are still plenty of moves that could be made before the NFL Draft. As a result, let’s take a look at the five best fantasy free agents per position and where they might land this summer.
Best Remaining NFL Free Agents for Fantasy Football
Quarterbacks
Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers only has a few legitimate options left, especially after reports that the Vikings will start J.J. McCarthy after losing Darnold to free agency. The two teams that should make the biggest push for his services are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. The veteran would improve the fantasy value of the offensive skills players on each team, as neither franchise has a reliable quarterback under contract at this point.
Russell Wilson: Wilson might end up being the consolation prize for the team that doesn’t land Rodgers, and that assumes Rodgers doesn’t retire. Wilson was a borderline QB2 last season, and that won’t change in 2025. If he went back to the Steelers, Wilson would be reunited with his Steelers teammates and former Seahawk DK Metcalf.
Jameis Winston: Winston is a better fantasy quarterback than a real football field general, but landing a starting job isn’t likely at this point. Being a fallback option for the Steelers or Giants is possible, as is going back to the Browns (that’s his best-case fantasy scenario).
Joe Flacco: Flacco is in the same situation as Winston … a likely backup who could be an option for the Steelers, Giants or Browns. The Cowboys also need a backup after losing Cooper Rush to Baltimore, but reports suggest they’ll take a quarterback in the draft.
Carson Wentz: Wentz has no chance to be a starter in the league next season unless a catastrophic injury occurs that opens the door. He could also be on the radar of the teams I mentioned above, but would the Eagles add him as a backup for Jalen Hurts? The Vikings could also add Wentz (or Winston, Flacco) as a veteran mentor for McCarthy.
Running Backs
J.K. Dobbins: Dobbins is easily the best free agent running back left. He avoided a major injury last season and had his best season as a pro in Los Angeles. The Chargers inked Najee Harris, however, so Dobbins will be on the move … but where? I’d like to see him in Pittsburgh to replace Harris. The Browns could use Dobbins as a starter, too. His best fantasy football landing spots, however, are in either Denver or Las Vegas.
Nick Chubb: Chubb is coming off his worst season as a pro, which isn’t a surprise when you consider he came back from a gruesome knee injury. The Browns decided to let him walk, so the Steelers, Broncos and Raiders are the lone teams (at this point) where Chubb could compete as a starter. Unfortunately, his time as an elite fantasy runner is over.
Gus Edwards: Edwards won’t be a starter anywhere around the league, so he’ll have to settle for a backup/handcuff role. The Browns could bring him in and pair him with Jerome Ford. The Steelers could do the same with Jaylen Warren. At this point, those teams might be better off grabbing a running back in the draft … it’s a very deep class.
Ameer Abdullah: Abdullah is a complementary back who still showed he had some gas in the tank with the Raiders last season. He’s unlikely to have a ton of suitors, but a team like the 49ers or Texans could use him as backfield depth or on special teams.
Jamaal Williams: Isn’t it crazy to think Williams ran for 17 touchdowns just a few years ago (2022)? Since then, he’s rushed for two scores. Ouch. Entering his age-30 season, the veteran will struggle to find more than a backup role for a team heading into camp.
Wide Receivers
Keenan Allen: Allen might be 32 (he turns 33 in April), but he still appears to have some gas left in the tank. He could help several teams, but one of his best fantasy landing spots would be in New England where he would be the top option for Drake Maye. The Raiders also need wideout help, and the Jets and Titans could also use an upgraded slot man.
Stefon Diggs: Diggs is entering his age-31 season, is coming off an ACL tear and comes with some off-field baggage. The Cowboys would be a nice landing spot, especially with his brother Trevon on the roster, but Jerry Jones won’t spend the money. The Patriots, Raiders, Jets (unlikely?) and Titans could also use some help, assuming Diggs’ medicals check out.
Amari Cooper: Like Diggs, Cooper is entering his age-31 season. A return to the Raiders or Bills seems unlikely, but he could fit in New England or Tennessee. The Jets could be an option too, but Cooper’s best fantasy seasons are in the past regardless of where he lands.
Diontae Johnson: Johnson was a pretty good fantasy starter last season, at least for a short time in Carolina. Things went sideways after that, however, as he failed to make an impact in both Baltimore and Houston. The Jets could be an option, and the Titans also need wideout help. Still, Johnson will be hard-pressed to make a fantasy impact.
Tyler Lockett: The easiest and maybe most likely landing spot for Lockett is Las Vegas, where he would be reunited with head coach Pete Carroll. He’d also be a fit for the Jets, but is entering his age-33 season and has seen his numbers sink in each of the last three years.
Tight Ends
Instead of writing up each of these players, I’ll say this … there are no more impact tight ends on the free-agent market. The class wasn’t great overall, and Evan Engram ended up being the best option. He was quickly signed by the Denver Broncos. But, in the interest of keeping you fully informed, here are the five best free-agent tight ends left.
Tyler Conklin
Gerald Everett
Jordan Akins
Mo Alie-Cox
Hayden Hurst