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Bijan Robinson Tops Updated Fantasy Running Back Rankings

Coming out of the 2026 NFL draft, the dynamic Falcons back leads Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor and others in our top-80 RB ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will be the first overall pick in the majority of 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will be the first overall pick in the majority of 2026 fantasy football drafts. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

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A number of running backs will find themselves either in new uniforms or in different situations as a result of what has been a rampant NFL offseason. The biggest names to change teams from a fantasy football standpoint include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.

The 2026 NFL draft didn’t provide many impact-makers at running back, but Jeremiyah Love, who went third overall to the Cardinals, and Jadarian Price, who went 32nd overall to the Seahawks, will both bring immediate value. In fact, Love could go in the first round in some redraft leagues. 

We also saw veterans such as David Montgomery, Rachaad White, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell, and Rico Dowdle move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those backs but also for those on their former and new teams. 

With that, here are my updated 2026 fantasy RB rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

3

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

4

De'Von Achane

RB4

MIA

5

Jonathan Taylor

RB5

IND

6

James Cook

RB6

BUF

7

Ashton Jeanty

RB7

LV

8

Jeremiyah Love

RB8

ARI

9

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

10

Omarion Hampton

RB10

LAC

11

Kenneth Walker III

RB11

KC

12

Saquon Barkley

RB12

PHI

13

Derrick Henry

RB13

BAL

14

Josh Jacobs

RB14

GB

15

Kyren Williams

RB15

LAR

16

Javonte Williams

RB16

DAL

17

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB17

NO

18

Jadarian Price

RB18

SEA

19

Breece Hall

RB19

NYJ

20

Bucky Irving

RB20

TB

21

Quinshon Judkins

RB21

CLE

22

Cam Skattebo

RB22

NYG

23

TreVeyon Henderson

RB23

NE

24

Chuba Hubbard

RB24

CAR

25

Bhayshul Tuten

RB25

JAC

26

D'Andre Swift

RB26

CHI

27

David Montgomery

RB27

HOU

28

Jaylen Warren

RB28

PIT

29

Tony Pollard

RB29

TEN

30

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB30

NE

31

RJ Harvey

RB31

DEN

32

Rachaad White

RB32

WAS

33

J.K. Dobbins

RB33

DEN

34

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB34

MIN

35

Rico Dowdle

RB35

PIT

36

Kyle Monangai

RB36

CHI

37

Blake Corum

RB37

LAR

38

Kenenth Gainwell

RB38

TB

39

Jordan Mason

RB39

MIN

40

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB40

WAS

41

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB41

NYG

42

Tyler Allgeier

RB42

ARI

43

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB43

JAC

44

Jonah Coleman

RB44

DEN

45

Jonathan Brooks

RB45

CAR

46

Nicholas Singleton

RB46

TEN

47

Zach Charbonnet

RB47

SEA

48

Kimani Vidal

RB48

LAC

49

Tyjae Spears

RB49

TEN

50

Kaytron Allen

RB50

WAS

51

Keaton Mitchell

RB51

LAC

52

Woody Marks

RB52

HOU

53

Isiah Pacheco

RB53

DET

54

Dylan Sampson

RB54

CLE

55

Mike Washington Jr.

RB55

LV

56

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB56

ATL

57

Braelon Allen

RB57

NYJ

58

Tank Bigsby

RB58

PHI

59

Emmett Johnson

RB59

KC

60

Emanuel Wilson

RB60

SEA

61

Jaylen Wright

RB61

MIA

62

Jordan James

RB62

SF

63

Alvin Kamara

RB63

NO

64

James Conner

RB64

ARI

65

Sean Tucker

RB65

TB

66

Jaydon Blue

RB66

DAL

67

Ray Davis

RB67

BUF

68

Demond Claiborne

RB68

MIN

69

Justice Hill

RB70

BAL

70

Kaelon Black

RB71

SF

71

Adam Randall

RB72

BAL

72

Brashard Smith

RB73

KC

73

Ollie Gordon II

RB74

MIA

74

Chris Brooks

RB68

GB

75

Devin Neal

RB75

NO

76

LeQuint Allen Jr.

RB76

JAC

77

Ty Johnson

RB77

BUF

78

DJ Giddens

RB78

IND

79

MarShawn Lloyd

RB79

GB

80

Isaiah Davis

RB80

NYJ

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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