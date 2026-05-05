Bijan Robinson Tops Updated Fantasy Running Back Rankings

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A number of running backs will find themselves either in new uniforms or in different situations as a result of what has been a rampant NFL offseason. The biggest names to change teams from a fantasy football standpoint include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.

The 2026 NFL draft didn’t provide many impact-makers at running back, but Jeremiyah Love, who went third overall to the Cardinals, and Jadarian Price, who went 32nd overall to the Seahawks, will both bring immediate value. In fact, Love could go in the first round in some redraft leagues.

We also saw veterans such as David Montgomery, Rachaad White, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell, and Rico Dowdle move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those backs but also for those on their former and new teams.

With that, here are my updated 2026 fantasy RB rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 3 Christian McCaffrey RB3 SF 4 De'Von Achane RB4 MIA 5 Jonathan Taylor RB5 IND 6 James Cook RB6 BUF 7 Ashton Jeanty RB7 LV 8 Jeremiyah Love RB8 ARI 9 Chase Brown RB9 CIN 10 Omarion Hampton RB10 LAC 11 Kenneth Walker III RB11 KC 12 Saquon Barkley RB12 PHI 13 Derrick Henry RB13 BAL 14 Josh Jacobs RB14 GB 15 Kyren Williams RB15 LAR 16 Javonte Williams RB16 DAL 17 Travis Etienne Jr. RB17 NO 18 Jadarian Price RB18 SEA 19 Breece Hall RB19 NYJ 20 Bucky Irving RB20 TB 21 Quinshon Judkins RB21 CLE 22 Cam Skattebo RB22 NYG 23 TreVeyon Henderson RB23 NE 24 Chuba Hubbard RB24 CAR 25 Bhayshul Tuten RB25 JAC 26 D'Andre Swift RB26 CHI 27 David Montgomery RB27 HOU 28 Jaylen Warren RB28 PIT 29 Tony Pollard RB29 TEN 30 Rhamondre Stevenson RB30 NE 31 RJ Harvey RB31 DEN 32 Rachaad White RB32 WAS 33 J.K. Dobbins RB33 DEN 34 Aaron Jones Sr. RB34 MIN 35 Rico Dowdle RB35 PIT 36 Kyle Monangai RB36 CHI 37 Blake Corum RB37 LAR 38 Kenenth Gainwell RB38 TB 39 Jordan Mason RB39 MIN 40 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB40 WAS 41 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB41 NYG 42 Tyler Allgeier RB42 ARI 43 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB43 JAC 44 Jonah Coleman RB44 DEN 45 Jonathan Brooks RB45 CAR 46 Nicholas Singleton RB46 TEN 47 Zach Charbonnet RB47 SEA 48 Kimani Vidal RB48 LAC 49 Tyjae Spears RB49 TEN 50 Kaytron Allen RB50 WAS 51 Keaton Mitchell RB51 LAC 52 Woody Marks RB52 HOU 53 Isiah Pacheco RB53 DET 54 Dylan Sampson RB54 CLE 55 Mike Washington Jr. RB55 LV 56 Brian Robinson Jr. RB56 ATL 57 Braelon Allen RB57 NYJ 58 Tank Bigsby RB58 PHI 59 Emmett Johnson RB59 KC 60 Emanuel Wilson RB60 SEA 61 Jaylen Wright RB61 MIA 62 Jordan James RB62 SF 63 Alvin Kamara RB63 NO 64 James Conner RB64 ARI 65 Sean Tucker RB65 TB 66 Jaydon Blue RB66 DAL 67 Ray Davis RB67 BUF 68 Demond Claiborne RB68 MIN 69 Justice Hill RB70 BAL 70 Kaelon Black RB71 SF 71 Adam Randall RB72 BAL 72 Brashard Smith RB73 KC 73 Ollie Gordon II RB74 MIA 74 Chris Brooks RB68 GB 75 Devin Neal RB75 NO 76 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB76 JAC 77 Ty Johnson RB77 BUF 78 DJ Giddens RB78 IND 79 MarShawn Lloyd RB79 GB 80 Isaiah Davis RB80 NYJ

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