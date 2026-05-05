Bijan Robinson Tops Updated Fantasy Running Back Rankings
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A number of running backs will find themselves either in new uniforms or in different situations as a result of what has been a rampant NFL offseason. The biggest names to change teams from a fantasy football standpoint include reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs, and Travis Etienne Jr., who landed in New Orleans.
The 2026 NFL draft didn’t provide many impact-makers at running back, but Jeremiyah Love, who went third overall to the Cardinals, and Jadarian Price, who went 32nd overall to the Seahawks, will both bring immediate value. In fact, Love could go in the first round in some redraft leagues.
We also saw veterans such as David Montgomery, Rachaad White, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Gainwell, and Rico Dowdle move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those backs but also for those on their former and new teams.
With that, here are my updated 2026 fantasy RB rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
3
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
4
De'Von Achane
RB4
MIA
5
Jonathan Taylor
RB5
IND
6
James Cook
RB6
BUF
7
Ashton Jeanty
RB7
LV
8
Jeremiyah Love
RB8
ARI
9
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
10
Omarion Hampton
RB10
LAC
11
Kenneth Walker III
RB11
KC
12
Saquon Barkley
RB12
PHI
13
Derrick Henry
RB13
BAL
14
Josh Jacobs
RB14
GB
15
Kyren Williams
RB15
LAR
16
Javonte Williams
RB16
DAL
17
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB17
NO
18
Jadarian Price
RB18
SEA
19
Breece Hall
RB19
NYJ
20
Bucky Irving
RB20
TB
21
Quinshon Judkins
RB21
CLE
22
Cam Skattebo
RB22
NYG
23
TreVeyon Henderson
RB23
NE
24
Chuba Hubbard
RB24
CAR
25
Bhayshul Tuten
RB25
JAC
26
D'Andre Swift
RB26
CHI
27
David Montgomery
RB27
HOU
28
Jaylen Warren
RB28
PIT
29
Tony Pollard
RB29
TEN
30
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB30
NE
31
RJ Harvey
RB31
DEN
32
Rachaad White
RB32
WAS
33
J.K. Dobbins
RB33
DEN
34
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB34
MIN
35
Rico Dowdle
RB35
PIT
36
Kyle Monangai
RB36
CHI
37
Blake Corum
RB37
LAR
38
Kenenth Gainwell
RB38
TB
39
Jordan Mason
RB39
MIN
40
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB40
WAS
41
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB41
NYG
42
Tyler Allgeier
RB42
ARI
43
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB43
JAC
44
Jonah Coleman
RB44
DEN
45
Jonathan Brooks
RB45
CAR
46
Nicholas Singleton
RB46
TEN
47
Zach Charbonnet
RB47
SEA
48
Kimani Vidal
RB48
LAC
49
Tyjae Spears
RB49
TEN
50
Kaytron Allen
RB50
WAS
51
Keaton Mitchell
RB51
LAC
52
Woody Marks
RB52
HOU
53
Isiah Pacheco
RB53
DET
54
Dylan Sampson
RB54
CLE
55
Mike Washington Jr.
RB55
LV
56
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB56
ATL
57
Braelon Allen
RB57
NYJ
58
Tank Bigsby
RB58
PHI
59
Emmett Johnson
RB59
KC
60
Emanuel Wilson
RB60
SEA
61
Jaylen Wright
RB61
MIA
62
Jordan James
RB62
SF
63
Alvin Kamara
RB63
NO
64
James Conner
RB64
ARI
65
Sean Tucker
RB65
TB
66
Jaydon Blue
RB66
DAL
67
Ray Davis
RB67
BUF
68
Demond Claiborne
RB68
MIN
69
Justice Hill
RB70
BAL
70
Kaelon Black
RB71
SF
71
Adam Randall
RB72
BAL
72
Brashard Smith
RB73
KC
73
Ollie Gordon II
RB74
MIA
74
Chris Brooks
RB68
GB
75
Devin Neal
RB75
NO
76
LeQuint Allen Jr.
RB76
JAC
77
Ty Johnson
RB77
BUF
78
DJ Giddens
RB78
IND
79
MarShawn Lloyd
RB79
GB
80
Isaiah Davis
RB80
NYJ
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano