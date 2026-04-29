Rookie-Only Fantasy Football Position Ranks For Dynasty Leagues

The conclusion of the 2026 NFL draft brings with it the start of countless dynasty, rookie-only drafts. Dynasty leagues are probably my favorite type of league because they most closely mirror the NFL—you don’t throw your fantasy team away at the end of each season like in redraft leagues. Instead, you have an initial startup all-players draft, followed by yearly rookie drafts.

Dynasty leagues are more personal, more intimate and more individualized to their team managers because of the long-term commitment involved. That said, player rankings are also based on more factors than those rankings for a typical single-season format.

For example, Rams QB Ty Simpson will have virtually no value in redraft leagues because he’ll be playing behind Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. However, his long-term prospects (someday) playing in Sean McVay’s offense make him far more attractive in dynasty leagues, which take into account talent, upside and long-term opportunity (which has no bearing in redrafts).

Dynasty rankings are also more of a useful guide than a strict list, as managers already have a full roster, so their needs are more selective. Say you have the second overall pick and you’re loaded at wide receiver, but you need a running back. Assuming Jeremiyah Love is the 1.01, you’ll likely take Jadarian Price over Carnell Tate. If another manager needs a tight end badly, they’ll value Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers over some of the other offensive position players.

With this in mind, here are my positional rankings for rookie-only leagues using a combination of talent, NFL landing spot and both short- and long-term opportunities in that player's offense.

Good luck with your drafts!

2026 Dynasty rookie quarterback rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Fernando Mendoza QB LV 22 2 Ty Simpson QB LAR 23 3 Carson Beck QB ARI 23 4 Drew Allar QB PIT 22 5 Taylen Green QB CLE 23 6 Cade Klubnik QB NYJ 22 7 Cole Payton QB PHI 23 8 Garrett Nussmeier QB KC 24 9 Athan Kaliakmanis QB WAS 22 10 Behren Morton QB NE 24



2026 Dynasty rookie running back rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI 20 2 Jadarian Price RB SEA 22 3 Nicholas Singleton RB TEN 22 4 Kaytron Allen RB WAS 23 5 Jonah Coleman RB DEN 22 6 Kaelon Black RB SF 24 7 Mike Washington Jr. RB LV 22 8 Adam Randall RB BAL 21 9 Emmett Johnson RB KC 22 10 Seth McGowan RB IND 24 11 Demond Claiborne RB MIN 22 12 Eli Heidenreich RB PIT 22 13 Jamarion Miller RB NE 22 14 Jaydn Ott RB KC 23

2026 Dynasty rookie wide receiver rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Carnell Tate WR TEN 21 2 Jordyn Tyson WR NO 21 3 Makai Lemon WR PHI 21 4 KC Concepcion WR CLE 21 5 Omar Cooper Jr. WR NYJ 22 6 Denzel Boston WR CLE 22 7 De'Zhaun Stribling WR SF 21 8 Germie Bernard WR PIT 22 9 Chris Bell WR MIA 21 10 Antonio Williams WR WAS 21 11 Chris Brazzell II WR CAR 22 12 Malachi Fields WR NYG 23 13 Zachariah Branch WR ATL 22 14 Ted Hurst WR TB 22 15 Skyler Bell WR BUF 23 16 Ja'Kobi Lane WR BAL 21 17 Caleb Douglas WR MIA 23 18 Elijah Sarratt WR BAL 22 19 Brenen Thompson WR LAC 22 20 Bryce Lance WR NO 23

2026 Dynasty rookie tight end rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ 21 2 Eli Stowers TE PHI 23 3 Max Klare TE LAR 22 4 Marlin Klein TE HOU 23 5 Oscar Delp TE NO 22 6 Nate Boerkircher TE JAC 24 7 Justin Joly TE DEN 21 8 Eli Raridon TE NE 22 9 Will Kacmarek TE MIA 23 10 Sam Roush TE CHI 22

More NFL on Sports Illustrated