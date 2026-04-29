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Rookie-Only Fantasy Football Position Ranks For Dynasty Leagues

A breakdown of where the just-selected fantasy options land at their respective positions coming out of the 2026 NFL draft.
Michael Fabiano|
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate will be a top-five overall pick in most dynasty, rookie-only drafts.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate will be a top-five overall pick in most dynasty, rookie-only drafts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images


Round 1 Rookie Winners and Losers | Round 2-3 Winners and Losers | Draft Grades
| Veteran Winners and Losers | Top 50 Rookies (post-draft)

The conclusion of the 2026 NFL draft brings with it the start of countless dynasty, rookie-only drafts. Dynasty leagues are probably my favorite type of league because they most closely mirror the NFL—you don’t throw your fantasy team away at the end of each season like in redraft leagues. Instead, you have an initial startup all-players draft, followed by yearly rookie drafts.

Dynasty leagues are more personal, more intimate and more individualized to their team managers because of the long-term commitment involved. That said, player rankings are also based on more factors than those rankings for a typical single-season format.

For example, Rams QB Ty Simpson will have virtually no value in redraft leagues because he’ll be playing behind Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. However, his long-term prospects (someday) playing in Sean McVay’s offense make him far more attractive in dynasty leagues, which take into account talent, upside and long-term opportunity (which has no bearing in redrafts).

Dynasty rankings are also more of a useful guide than a strict list, as managers already have a full roster, so their needs are more selective. Say you have the second overall pick and you’re loaded at wide receiver, but you need a running back. Assuming Jeremiyah Love is the 1.01, you’ll likely take Jadarian Price over Carnell Tate. If another manager needs a tight end badly, they’ll value Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers over some of the other offensive position players.

With this in mind, here are my positional rankings for rookie-only leagues using a combination of talent, NFL landing spot and both short- and long-term opportunities in that player's offense.

Good luck with your drafts!

Top 50 Fantasy Rookie Rankings

2026 Dynasty rookie quarterback rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Fernando Mendoza

QB

LV

22

2

Ty Simpson

QB

LAR

23

3

Carson Beck

QB

ARI

23

4

Drew Allar

QB

PIT

22

5

Taylen Green

QB

CLE

23

6

Cade Klubnik

QB

NYJ

22

7

Cole Payton

QB

PHI

23

8

Garrett Nussmeier

QB

KC

24

9

Athan Kaliakmanis

QB

WAS

22

10

Behren Morton

QB

NE

24


2026 Dynasty rookie running back rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Jeremiyah Love

RB

ARI

20

2

Jadarian Price

RB

SEA

22

3

Nicholas Singleton

RB

TEN

22

4

Kaytron Allen

RB

WAS

23

5

Jonah Coleman

RB

DEN

22

6

Kaelon Black

RB

SF

24

7

Mike Washington Jr.

RB

LV

22

8

Adam Randall

RB

BAL

21

9

Emmett Johnson

RB

KC

22

10

Seth McGowan

RB

IND

24

11

Demond Claiborne

RB

MIN

22

12

Eli Heidenreich

RB

PIT

22

13

Jamarion Miller

RB

NE

22

14

Jaydn Ott

RB

KC

23

2026 Dynasty rookie wide receiver rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Carnell Tate

WR

TEN

21

2

Jordyn Tyson

WR

NO

21

3

Makai Lemon

WR

PHI

21

4

KC Concepcion

WR

CLE

21

5

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR

NYJ

22

6

Denzel Boston

WR

CLE

22

7

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR

SF

21

8

Germie Bernard

WR

PIT

22

9

Chris Bell

WR

MIA

21

10

Antonio Williams

WR

WAS

21

11

Chris Brazzell II

WR

CAR

22

12

Malachi Fields

WR

NYG

23

13

Zachariah Branch

WR

ATL

22

14

Ted Hurst

WR

TB

22

15

Skyler Bell

WR

BUF

23

16

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR

BAL

21

17

Caleb Douglas

WR

MIA

23

18

Elijah Sarratt

WR

BAL

22

19

Brenen Thompson

WR

LAC

22

20

Bryce Lance

WR

NO

23

2026 Dynasty rookie tight end rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Kenyon Sadiq

TE

NYJ

21

2

Eli Stowers

TE

PHI

23

3

Max Klare

TE

LAR

22

4

Marlin Klein

TE

HOU

23

5

Oscar Delp

TE

NO

22

6

Nate Boerkircher

TE

JAC

24

7

Justin Joly

TE

DEN

21

8

Eli Raridon

TE

NE

22

9

Will Kacmarek

TE

MIA

23

10

Sam Roush

TE

CHI

22

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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