Rookie-Only Fantasy Football Position Ranks For Dynasty Leagues
Round 1 Rookie Winners and Losers | Round 2-3 Winners and Losers | Draft Grades
| Veteran Winners and Losers | Top 50 Rookies (post-draft)
The conclusion of the 2026 NFL draft brings with it the start of countless dynasty, rookie-only drafts. Dynasty leagues are probably my favorite type of league because they most closely mirror the NFL—you don’t throw your fantasy team away at the end of each season like in redraft leagues. Instead, you have an initial startup all-players draft, followed by yearly rookie drafts.
Dynasty leagues are more personal, more intimate and more individualized to their team managers because of the long-term commitment involved. That said, player rankings are also based on more factors than those rankings for a typical single-season format.
For example, Rams QB Ty Simpson will have virtually no value in redraft leagues because he’ll be playing behind Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. However, his long-term prospects (someday) playing in Sean McVay’s offense make him far more attractive in dynasty leagues, which take into account talent, upside and long-term opportunity (which has no bearing in redrafts).
Dynasty rankings are also more of a useful guide than a strict list, as managers already have a full roster, so their needs are more selective. Say you have the second overall pick and you’re loaded at wide receiver, but you need a running back. Assuming Jeremiyah Love is the 1.01, you’ll likely take Jadarian Price over Carnell Tate. If another manager needs a tight end badly, they’ll value Kenyon Sadiq or Eli Stowers over some of the other offensive position players.
With this in mind, here are my positional rankings for rookie-only leagues using a combination of talent, NFL landing spot and both short- and long-term opportunities in that player's offense.
Good luck with your drafts!
Top 50 Fantasy Rookie Rankings
2026 Dynasty rookie quarterback rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Fernando Mendoza
QB
LV
22
2
Ty Simpson
QB
LAR
23
3
Carson Beck
QB
ARI
23
4
Drew Allar
QB
PIT
22
5
Taylen Green
QB
CLE
23
6
Cade Klubnik
QB
NYJ
22
7
Cole Payton
QB
PHI
23
8
Garrett Nussmeier
QB
KC
24
9
Athan Kaliakmanis
QB
WAS
22
10
Behren Morton
QB
NE
24
2026 Dynasty rookie running back rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Jeremiyah Love
RB
ARI
20
2
Jadarian Price
RB
SEA
22
3
Nicholas Singleton
RB
TEN
22
4
Kaytron Allen
RB
WAS
23
5
Jonah Coleman
RB
DEN
22
6
Kaelon Black
RB
SF
24
7
Mike Washington Jr.
RB
LV
22
8
Adam Randall
RB
BAL
21
9
Emmett Johnson
RB
KC
22
10
Seth McGowan
RB
IND
24
11
Demond Claiborne
RB
MIN
22
12
Eli Heidenreich
RB
PIT
22
13
Jamarion Miller
RB
NE
22
14
Jaydn Ott
RB
KC
23
2026 Dynasty rookie wide receiver rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Carnell Tate
WR
TEN
21
2
Jordyn Tyson
WR
NO
21
3
Makai Lemon
WR
PHI
21
4
KC Concepcion
WR
CLE
21
5
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR
NYJ
22
6
Denzel Boston
WR
CLE
22
7
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR
SF
21
8
Germie Bernard
WR
PIT
22
9
Chris Bell
WR
MIA
21
10
Antonio Williams
WR
WAS
21
11
Chris Brazzell II
WR
CAR
22
12
Malachi Fields
WR
NYG
23
13
Zachariah Branch
WR
ATL
22
14
Ted Hurst
WR
TB
22
15
Skyler Bell
WR
BUF
23
16
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR
BAL
21
17
Caleb Douglas
WR
MIA
23
18
Elijah Sarratt
WR
BAL
22
19
Brenen Thompson
WR
LAC
22
20
Bryce Lance
WR
NO
23
2026 Dynasty rookie tight end rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Kenyon Sadiq
TE
NYJ
21
2
Eli Stowers
TE
PHI
23
3
Max Klare
TE
LAR
22
4
Marlin Klein
TE
HOU
23
5
Oscar Delp
TE
NO
22
6
Nate Boerkircher
TE
JAC
24
7
Justin Joly
TE
DEN
21
8
Eli Raridon
TE
NE
22
9
Will Kacmarek
TE
MIA
23
10
Sam Roush
TE
CHI
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano