Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running Backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final lineup decisions, be sure to check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 1 Start 'Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Todd Gurley vs. Seahawks

The running back position isn't all that tough to figure out in Week 1. You're going to start the dudes you drafted to be starters. I want to point out that Gurley has done extremely well against Seattle over the last two seasons. In that time, he's scored 18-plus fantasy points in all four games and has posted 25 or more points twice. It’ll be a nice start versus a familiar foe for Gurley, who is locked into the RB2 conversation this week.

Start ‘Em

Melvin Gordon vs. Titans

Seems odd to be including Gordon in this column, as he's been a top-notch fantasy back for much of his career. Still, he's playing his first game for a new team, and there's been talk of a committee with Phillip Lindsay, so consider this validation. Gordon still warrants a start as a No. 2 runner against the Titans, who allowed 0.98 points per touch and nearly 27 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs on the road last season.

Raheem Mostert vs. Cardinals

The 49ers backfield can be difficult to predict to be certain, but Mostert looks like the main man for coach Kyle Shanahan at this point, ahead of both Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon. As a result, he’s well worth a flex start in most leagues ahead of this week’s matchup versus Arizona. Their defense did improve in the offseason, but it still allowed nearly 27 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs on the road in 2019.

James White vs. Dolphins

White might not be the “sexiest” option in fantasy football, but he offers an attractive floor and a reliable role as New England's pass-catcher out of the backfield. He's got a nice matchup this week too, as Miami allowed the fourth-most scrimmage yards and an average of more than 26 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs a season ago. I like White as a safe flex starter who should get plenty of targets from Cam Newton in Week 1.

Tarik Cohen at Lions

The Bears could be without David Montgomery this week, so Cohen has a chance to see a bit more work in their opener against the Lions. Their defense wasn’t all that difficult to penetrate for runners a season ago, as the position averaged nearly 29 fantasy points per game against them. What’s more, Cohen has scored 13-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games against this NFC North foe. Consider Cohen a solid flex this weekend.

More Starts

Mark Ingram II vs. Browns

Jonathan Taylor at Jaguars

Cam Akers vs. Cowboys (SNF)

DFS Bargains

Boston Scott at Football Team ($4,800)

Zack Moss vs. Jets ($4,400)

Antonio Gibson vs. Eagles ($4,000)

Week 1 Sit 'Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Leonard Fournette at Saints

Fournette is having a rollercoaster summer, as he's been cut by the Jaguars then signed by the Buccaneers. While I do see him taking over as Tampa's lead back at some point in the season, it likely won't be in Week 1. Coach Bruce Arians is committed to Ronald Jones as the starter and isn't sure what role Fournette will have this week. What's more, the Saints were brutally tough against running backs a season ago.

Sit ‘Em

Devin Singletary vs. Jets

Speaking of difficult backfields to decipher, welcome to the situation in Buffalo. Zack Moss sounded like the second coming of Thurman Thomas if you read all the camp reports, while Singletary struggled with fumbles and didn't get much positive press. I'd have a tough time starting Singletary this week, as he'll lose valuable goal-line work to Moss and Josh Allen. The Jets were actually tough against runners in 2019.

D’Andre Swift vs. Bears

Swift is dealing with an injured leg, and there are no guarantees he will even see the field this week against Chicago. Regardless, whether it’s Swift or some combo of Kerryon Johnson or Adrian Peterson, it's tough to trust any of the Lions backs this week. So, while the Bears were bad against home running backs a season ago (27.5 PPG), it's tough for me to determine any touch share in a confusing committee scenario.

Jordan Howard at Patriots

The lack of a preseason will make it difficult to decipher some of the league's backfield situations this week. Miami's is among them, as there's no clear touch split between Howard and Matt Breida entering the regular season. And while the Patriots did lose some key components on the defensive side of the football due to Coronavirus opt-outs, this unit was still the toughest for fantasy running backs to score points against last season.

Jaguars running backs vs. Colts

This backfield is a bit of a question mark heading into Week 1, as it looks like Devine Ozigbo, James Robinson, and Chris Thompson will rotate for snaps. While Thompson is well worth a look as a flex starter in PPR formats, starting either Ozigbo or Robinson could be an exercise in futility at this point. Plus, the Colts defense was actually in the top-nine in terms of allowing the fewest fantasy points to enemy running backs in 2019.

More Sits

Ronald Jones at Saints

Kareem Hunt at Ravens

Latavius Murray vs. Buccaneers

DFS Fades

Nick Chubb at Ravens (DraftKings: $6,500)

Fournette at Colts ($6,000)

Le’Veon Bell at Bills (DraftKings: $5,600)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for the latest news and analysis!