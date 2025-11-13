Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 11: Start the Steelers DST
Were the Colts your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's’ Five defense streamers for Week 11!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 11
Steelers defense vs. Bengals (45.4%): The Steelers defense has played better in recent weeks, recording 10 sacks and forcing six takeaways in their last three games. That’s why I like them against the Bengals, as the matchup isn’t great on paper. As much as I like Joe Flacco this week, he is easily “sackable” and isn’t a stranger to turnovers. So, don’t be afraid to stream the Steelers defense this weekend.
Falcons defense vs. Panthers (19.6%): The Falcons defense hasn’t been reliable for most of the fantasy season, but it can be useful when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as Atlanta hosts Bryce Young and the Panthers. Their offense has averaged just 17.7 points per game, and it’s tied for the fourth-most giveaways after 10 weeks. As a result, the Falcons are worth a look for managers who are in need.
Bears defense at Vikings (12.7%): The Bears defense is well worth a look this week against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings for those in need. Only the Dolphins have committed more giveaways this season, and their o-line has surrendered 34 sacks. That’s tied for the third-most in the league. Chicago has had nine sacks in its last three games, and it's also forced four takeaways.
Cowboys defense at Raiders (11.6%): The Cowboys defense is lousy in real football terms this season, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a streamer when the matchup is right. That is the case this week, as they’ll face a Raiders offense that’s committed 14 giveaways and given up 27 sacks. This will also be the first game Dallas plays with their newly-acquired DT Quinnen Williams, so maybe the unit will be improved.
49ers defense at Cardinals (8.7%): The 49ers defense has not been a great unit in fantasy leagues, but this week’s matchup against the Cardinals makes it a viable option. Defenses have combined to average the fourth-most points against Arizona this season, and they’ll be without Marvin Harrison Jr. this week due to an appendicitis. What’s more, their line has allowed 10 sacks in their last two games of the season.