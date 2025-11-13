Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 11: Start Cade Otton
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 11!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 11
Theo Johnson vs. Packers (30.5%): Johnson has quietly put up starter-worthy numbers for fantasy managers over the last seven weeks. In that span, he’s recorded double digits five times, including 14.5 points in a loss to the Bears in Week 10. Johnson has a nice matchup next on the schedule too, as the Packers have surrendered 11 or more fantasy points to five different tight ends this season. Keep Johnson active.
Zach Ertz at Dolphins (29.6%): Ertz has filed to score double digits in three straight games, but he has scored at least 8.6 points in his last two games. That’s not bad at a terrible tight end position. He has a great matchup this week, as the Dolphins have allowed the third-most points per game to tight ends. In all, their defense has surrendered nine or more points to nine tight ends, including four with 14-plus.
Cade Otton at Bills (16.1%): Otton has been on fire, scoring 10-plus points in four of his last five games, including 17.2 points in last week’s loss to New England. He’s also seen at least five targets in four straight games, and he should continue to see his share of chances with Chris Godwin still out. So, while the matchup against Buffalo’s defense is bad on paper, I’m still rolling with Otton this weekend.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Bengals (2.3%): I’m not sure if it will be Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith or Darnell Washington, but there’s a good chance one of them will post a nice stat line against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the most points per game to opposing tight ends, including 28.1 points to Freiermuth in Week 7. For those looking for some help at the position, the veteran tight end is well worth a look.
Dawson Knox vs. Buccaneers (0.6%): Dalton Kincaid is banged up, so Knox should see more work in the Bills passing game this week. As a result, he’s worth a look against the Buccaneers. While their defense hasn’t allowed a ton of points to tight ends, we’ve seen five score 10-plus points. What’s more, four of those tight ends have scored double digits since Week 4. Knox is a free agent in most leagues.