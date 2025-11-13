Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 11: Start Jordan Love
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 11!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 11
Jordan Love at Giants (30.8%): Love hasn’t been the most reliable quarterback in fantasy football, but it’s tough not to like this week’s matchup against the Giants. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed an average of more than 26 fantasy points per game to the position. In all, Big Blue has allowed six different field generals to beat them for 20-plus points. That makes Love a nice start this weekend.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Bengals (14.7%): Rodgers has seen his fantasy points drop in each of his last four games, and his 6.4 points last week was a season low. That’s the bad news. The good news is that he faces the Bengals next, a team that he beat for 22.6 points in Week 7. Cincinnati has been awful against quarterbacks, allowing six to beat them for more than 19 points. I’d stream Rodgers where needed.
Joe Flacco at Steelers (10.6%): Flacco has been on statistical fire since taking over as the starting quarterback in Cincinnati, scoring 18-plus points in all four games. That includes three games with more than 24 points, one of which came against this week’s opponent, the Steelers. Their defense has allowed five different quarterbacks to beat them for 19-plus points, including two since Week 7, so I’d start Flacco.
Jacoby Brissett vs. 49ers (8.2%): Brissett has put up great fantasy totals this season, as he’s scored at least 19.4 points in each of his four starts. That includes a nearly 25-point stat line against the Cowboys in Week 9. He’s well worth a look this week against the 49ers and a banged-up defense that’s allowed nearly 19 points per game to quarterbacks. In fact, six field generals have beaten them for 19-plus points.
Marcus Mariota at Dolphins (7.3%): Mariota has posted nice fantasy totals in the absence of Jayden Daniels, scoring 18-plus points in two of his four starts. I’d stream him for those in need against the Dolphins, who have allowed nearly 20 fantasy points per game to field generals this season. Believe it or not, Miami has surrendered 18-plus fantasy points to seven quarterbacks, including four with more than 25 points.