Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 11: Start Cairo Santos
Was Jake Moody your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 11!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 11
Cairo Santos at Vikings (49.1%): How’s this for a wild stat … in the Bears last six games, their starting kickers (Santos, Jake Moody) have scored a combined 72 fantasy points! That is an average of 12 points per game! That’s some hot streak, and it makes Santos a great fantasy play against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 10 fantasy points per game to opposing road kickers in 2025.
Andy Borregales vs. Jets (26.7%): Borregales hasn’t put up great fantasy totals in the last two weeks, but I like him as a streamer based on a plus matchup against the Jets. No team in the league has allowed more points per game to kickers than Gang Green. That includes seven kickers who have scored at least eight fantasy points, and three who have put up at least 14 points. That makes Borregales a nice option.
Will Reichard vs. Bears (20.5%): Reichard scored nine fantasy points last week, and he’s now posted a combined 43 points in his last four games. I’d keep him in lineups this week against the Bears, who have surrendered nine fantasy points per game to opposing home kickers. What’s more, all but two kickers to face Chicago have scored at least eight points, so Reichard appears to have a pretty good floor, too.
Riley Patterson vs. Commanders (1.3%): Patterson hasn’t been a reliable fantasy kicker, but he does have a plus matchup next against the Commanders. Their defense has given up at least eight fantasy points to four of the last five kickers faced, and three of them put up at least 12 points. In all, seven kickers have scored at least eight points when facing Washington, and five of them have scored double digits.
Daniel Carlson vs. Cowboys (1.1%): When looking for kicker streamers, you want to have a player in a potentially high-scoring game. That’s the case this week for Carlson, who goes up against a bad Cowboys defense. DraftKings has the total for this game at a lofty 50.5, and Dallas has allowed three kickers to beat them for at least eight fantasy points in their last four games. Carlson is widely available in leagues, too.