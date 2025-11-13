Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 11: Start RJ Harvey
Was Omarion Hampton one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 11!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 11
Kimani Vidal at Jaguars (46.7%): Vidal bounced back last week after a three-point stinker in his previous game, scoring 17.8 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers. He also saw a season-high 51% of the backfield touches in the Chargers offense. This week’s matchup against the Jaguars isn’t great on paper for the season, but their defense has allowed 16-plus points to four running backs since Week 4.
Aaron Jones Sr. vs. Bears (38.8%): Jones Sr. has re-emerged into the lead back for the Vikings, ahead of Jordan Mason. That was evident last week, as he led the team in terms of snaps, touches and fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens. He’s a worthwhile low-end No. 2 back or flex starter against the Bears, who have allowed double digits to eight enemy backs, including four who have scored 19-plus points.
Woody Marks vs. Titans (35.6%): Marks made a big move last week, as he took the starting job from Nick Chubb and saw a near 33% touch share in the Houston offense. He should be in starting lineups this week too, as the rookie faces a Titans defense that he beat for a career-high 27.9 fantasy points back in Week 4. What’s more, Tennessee has given up 16-plus points to six running backs in 2025.
RJ Harvey vs. Chiefs (23.1%): J.K. Dobbins is dealing with an injured foot, so Harvey is in line to see more work in the Broncos offense this week. While the matchup isn’t great … only three opposing running backs have scored more than 13.5 fantasy points against the Chiefs this season … the rookie should see enough volume in a prominent role to warrant a starting spot in most fantasy football lineups.
Tyjae Spears vs. Texans (3.4%): Spears is coming off a 17.7-point performance before the Titans bye week, and he’s looked better than Tony Pollard since his return to action. So, if you’re in dire straits at the position, I can see giving Spears a roll of the dice in a matchup against the Texans. Their defense is tough, but it has allowed eight running backs to beat them for double digits, including three with 16-plus points.