Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 8: Start Parker Romo
Was Brandon McManus your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 8!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 8
Michael Badgley vs. Titans (38.8%): Badgley hasn't been a great fantasy option since taking over the lead kicking duties, scoring a combined 14 points in two games. I do like him this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Titans is next. Colts kickers have combined for the third-most points at the position, and Tennessee surrendered 11 points to Spencer Shrader in Week 3.
Tyler Loop vs. Bears (20%): Loop’s totals have been awful in the two games he’s played without Lamar Jackson, but the superstar quarterback could be back from an injured hamstring this week. If that’s the case, Loop should also be back in fantasy lineups. In the four games he’s kicked with Jackson leading the Ravens offense, the rookie averaged more than 10 fantasy points.
Evan McPherson vs. Jets (9.7%): McPherson had a huge game last Thursday, scoring a season-high 17 fantasy points against the Steelers. He’s in a good spot to put up a high total this week too, as he faces a Jets defense that’s allowed the most points per game to kickers. In fact, five kickers have beaten New York for at least nine points, including three with at least 14 points.
Parker Romo vs. Dolphins (1.3%): Romo has posted two stinkers in a row, as he’s been held to nine combined points in his last two contests. The good news is that he’s a nice steamer this week based on a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed five kickers to beat them for at least nine points, including three who have put up double digits against them.
Jake Moody at Ravens (1.1%): Moody has been a fantasy star since taking over the lead kicker duties in Chicago, scoring a combined 29 points in the last two games. Assuming Cairo Santos remains out, Moody will be a nice streamer against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed three kickers to beat them for at least 11 points, including one (Ka’imi Fairbairn) who finished with 18 points.