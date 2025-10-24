Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 8: Start Wan'Dale Robinson
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five wide receiver streamers for Week 8!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 8
Wan’Dale Robinson at Eagles (38%): Robinson has been red-hot in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 35.9 fantasy points on 19 targets. One of those games came against this week’s opponent, the Eagles. Their defense has struggled against wide receivers, as nine have scored 12-plus points against them. That includes six with at least 17 points, and four who have posted 20-plus points.
Romeo Doubs at Steelers (37.6%): Doubs has become the top option in the Green Bay pass attack for Jordan Love, seeing at least eight targets in each of his last three games. In those contests, he scored a combined 53.5 points. He has value as a streamer against the Steelers, who have allowed eight different wide receivers to post at least 11.2 fantasy points against them this season.
Troy Franklin vs. Cowboys (9.4%): I can see Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. (5%) as potential streamers this week in a plus matchup against the Cowboys. Only the Colts have allowed more fantasy points per game to wide receivers, who have scored double digits nine times against Dallas. That includes six receivers who have posted 17-plus points, and three who have gone over 28 points.
Tez Johnson at Saints (8.1%): Johnson has become very fantasy relevant the last two weeks, seeing 12 combined targets and scoring 27.3 fantasy points. With Mike Evans out of action, Johnson’s role in the Buccaneers offense should continue to be worthy of starting consideration in fantasy leagues … especially during bye-maggedon. I like him as a viable flex option this weekend.
Alec Pierce vs. Titans (2.1%): I might be chasing the points here, as Pierce scored 14.8 in a win over the Chargers last week. If Josh Downs is unable to play against this week, I’d be inclined to stream Pierce against the Titans. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most points to perimeter receivers, and Pierce beat them for 10.7 points in Week 3 … and he played a season-low 31 snaps.